Preview: Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 27 Nov 2025 10:15 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 13:09

Luton Town play host to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon having moved within touching distance of the top two in the League One table.

At a time when the Hatters are in seventh position, the visitors to Kenilworth Road are one place and one point ahead of them with a game in hand.

Match preview

When Luton lost 5-0 to Barnsley last weekend, it felt like Jack Wilshere's honeymoon period as head coach had come to an end.

However, a fixture against Huddersfield Town just three days later proved to be ideal for the Hatters as they battled their way to a 2-1 victory.

With Wilshere now having five wins, one draw and two defeats to his name, the air of positivity remains at Kenilworth Road now that Luton are back in a promotion race.

Just four points separate them to leaders Stevenage, although Wilshere will have concerns that just two clean sheets have been kept in eight matches since his arrival.

Luton's home form has also been less than inspiring with just seven goals being scored, albeit in a run of 13 points being accumulated from eight fixtures.

© Imago

This encounter with Bolton should prove to be one of Wilshere's toughest as a head coach with their opponents on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Most notably, 10 points have been collected from a possible 12, Steven Schumacher's side beating Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Port Vale respectively.

Despite being held to a goalless draw by third-placed Bradford City last time out, it will still be perceived as a step in the right direction with the Trotters just three points behind top spot.

That all said, Bolton possess one of the worst away records in the division, collecting just six points and only scoring five times across seven matches.

Luton Town League One form:

L W W D L W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W W W D L W

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W L W W W D

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

W W W W W D

Team News

© Imago

Wilshere is likely to keep changes to his Luton XI down to a minimum despite the game in midweek.

Mads Andersen may potentially replace Nigel Lonwijk in the back three, depending on how the defender recovers from just his second league appearance in two months.

Although Jacob Brown is also a possible inclusion in the final third, Wilshere could stick with three central midfielders.

Bolton will be without midfielder Josh Sheehan after he picked up his fifth League One yellow card of the season against Bradford.

Xavier Simons could return as a straight alternative in what may prove to be the only change unless Marcus Forss returns in the final third.

Mason Burstow's three assists in five games should keep him down the middle of the attack.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Mengi, Lonwijk, Naismith; Odoffin, Richards, Walsh, Saville, Bramall; Fanne; Yates

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Christie, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Morley, Simons, Dempsey; Cozier-Duberry, Burstow, Osei-Tutu

We say: Luton Town 2-2 Bolton Wanderers

This has all the makings of being the best League One fixture of the weekend with each team among the form horses. Although Bolton possess one of the best defensive records, we feel that an entertaining draw will play out that may suit both clubs at this stage of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.