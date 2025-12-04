Preview: Motherwell vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 23:26 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 08:33

Desperate to climb off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, struggling Livingston will travel to face Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen could go six games unbeaten this weekend, while the Lions will be looking to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Match preview

Jens Berthel Askou's Motherwell have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, and fans will be almost expectant of the three points given that the team are heading into this clash against the bottom-club in good form.

On Wednesday, the Steelmen earned a point in a 0-0 draw with sixth-placed Falkirk, extending their undefeated run to five matches.

However, while Askou's side's resilience has been commendable, that result also marked the second straight game that they failed to score in, and the manager will be keen to address his blunt attack this weekend.

In any case, Motherwell now sit third in the Scottish Premiership with 23 points, level with Rangers, five clear of the bottom half, and only behind Celtic and leaders Hearts.

Hoping to get back to winning ways against a faltering opponent, the Steelmen will also be looking to build consistency at Fir Park, where they have alternated between winning and not across their last six outings, losing twice and drawing once.

Meanwhile, David Martindale's Livingston were promoted to the top flight from the Scottish Championship last season, and they have found life difficult at the highest level in 2025-26.

One look at the standings in the Premiership reveals the Lions' strife, as the club have taken maximum points just once from their 14 league games so far, while also losing on eight occasions, the second most in the division.

To close out November, Martindale's men followed up their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rangers by losing 1-0 on their own turf against Aberdeen, bringing their winless run to a troubling 13 matches.

Dropping another three points has left Livingston 12th, with a meagre tally of eight points that sees them three behind 11th-placed St. Mirren and 13 short of the top half.

Desperate to avoid being cut adrift at the foot of the table, the Lions will take heart from the fact that they have drawn every other away game, leading to them collecting half of their total on the road, and surprisingly escaping a loss more frequently away than at Almondvale Stadium this term.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W

D

W

W

D

D

Motherwell form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

D

D

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L

L

D

D

L

L

Team News

Motherwell have a lengthy absentee list to contend with, including strikers Eseosa Sule - who is out with a thigh issue - and Filip Stuparevic, who is closing in on a return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Elsewhere, the versatile Jordan McGhee is dealing with a thigh injury of his own, while midfielder Sam Nicholson and centre-forward Zach Robinson are anticipated to be back in contention this month after lengthy layoffs with respective knee and Achilles problems.

With that in mind, Tawanda Maswanhise should join Callum Hendry up top, while Ibrahim Sa'id and Callum Slattery support the duo.

As for Livingston, they are missing left-back Adam Montgomery due to a calf injury, right-back Cammy Kerr with an ankle issue, and centre-back Shane Blaney because of a muscular problem, though all three are expected back in action in mid-December.

Until then, Danny Finlayson and Danny Wilson could continue at the heart of defence, flanked by Samson Lawal and Cristian Montano.

In the centre of the park, midfielder Aidan Denholm - who has not featured since July - will not be in the squad this weekend, but is likely to be available before the end of the year.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Said, Fadinger, Priestman, Slattery; Maswanhise, Hendry

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Lawal, Finlayson, Wilson, Montano; Tait, Susoho; Smith, Pittman, May; Yengi

We say: Motherwell 2-1 Livingston

Motherwell have been resilient in recent weeks, but they need to address their lacklustre offensive output over the last two games.

With that in mind, the hosts will be glad to come up against the Premiership's bottom club, who are likely to slump to another defeat even if they can get on the scoresheet.

