Preview: Falkirk vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

01 Dec 2025

Falkirk play host to Motherwell on Wednesday evening with the clubs separated by just two points in the Scottish Premiership table.

Although the home side are three positions below their third-placed opponents, they have the chance to move ahead of them in the standings.

Match preview

After last season's promotion from the Scottish Championship, survival would have been Falkirk's priority for their first campaign back in the top flight.

Instead, John McGlynn's side could end Wednesday night sitting in the dizzy heights of third if they overcome Motherwell and results go their way.

Although headlines were made through Sunday's goalless draw with Rangers, Falkirk deserve more praise from collecting 11 points from their last six top-flight fixtures.

Since a 4-0 defeat at Celtic on October 29, Falkirk have claimed wins over Kilmarnock and Dundee United, conceded just two goals and kept two clean sheets.

Earning a point at Ibrox on Sunday was a continuation of their upward turn in fortunes, creating a 10-point gap over the relegation zone which enables McGlynn and his players to aim far higher.

From Motherwell's perspective, they became the latest club to take points off leaders Hearts on Saturday as they secured a goalless draw at Fir Park.

While Jens Berthel Askou may be ruing a missed opportunity to close the gap on top spot, it remains a point gained and an unbeaten streak extended to four matches.

Like their next opponents, eight points have been collected from a possible 12 but, along with Rangers, Motherwell are the form team in the division with 14 points coming from six matches.

Again, like their opponents, consecutive clean sheets have been recorded, and just three goals have been conceded in six league matches since Falkirk won the reserve fixture by a 2-1 scoreline as recently as October 18.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W L W D W D

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W W D W W D

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W L D W W D

Team News

Despite the level of performance at Rangers, McGlynn will have to give consideration to introduction fresh legs for this match.

Veteran Scott Arfield could be used in any one of the third creative positions, while Sam Hart is an option in defence or midfield after making his first appearance in a month at Ibrox.

With two goals from three games, 38-year-old Brian Graham could retain his spot as the number nine having only played 60 minutes on Sunday.

Having played on Saturday, Berthel Askou will feel less need to make unenforced changes, and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he retains the same XI.

Ibrahim Said could replace either Callum Hendry in attack, but Regan Charles-Cook is another who could be recalled on the left flank or as a centre-forward.

Leading marksman Tawanda Maswanhise should keep his place despite failing to score on Saturday.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Allan, Henderson, Lissah; Tait, Spencer; Wilson, Miller, Williams; Graham

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Koutroumbis, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Just, Fadinger, Watt, Slattery; Hendry, Maswanhise

We say: Falkirk 1-2 Motherwell

With both clubs having earned draws against bigger clubs at the weekend, spirits will be high ahead of this contest. However, the extra recovery time for the visitors could prove key, and we are backing them to battle their way to a hard-fought triumph.

