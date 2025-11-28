Preview: Rangers vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Nov 2025 14:39 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 15:10

Rangers and Falkirk, separated by only one place in the Scottish Premiership standings, are set to clash on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are fifth in the table with 21 points from 12 games, while the visitors are sixth with 19 points from 13 fixtures.

Match preview

Rangers endured a disastrous start to the season under newly appointed Russell Martin, with the former boss managing only five wins, five draws and suffering six defeats in his 17 games in charge.

Martin was eventually sacked following those dismal results, which included Rangers failing to qualify for the Champions League (humiliatingly losing 9-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge in the playoff round) and failing to win any of their first five league matches.

The former manager actually recorded just one win in his seven Scottish Premiership fixtures before being dismissed, leaving the Gers languishing in the bottom half, but new boss Danny Rohl has quickly lifted Rangers up the standings.

While Rohl has struggled in cup competitions, being eliminated from the league cup by Celtic in the semi-final and failing to win any of his three Europa League fixtures - two defeats and one draw - the manager has excelled in the league.

Rangers have won all four of their Scottish Premiership fixtures under Rohl, lifting them to fifth in the standings, and they will be looking to make it five consecutive league triumphs when they take on Falkirk on Sunday.

While the Gers are understandably favourites given their run of results, home form and clear superiority on paper, Falkirk have been enjoying an exceptional start to the campaign and are expected to make this a challenging encounter for Rangers.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Falkirk earned promotion back to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last term, and they brilliantly sit sixth in the standings after 13 games back in the top flight.

Despite an initially difficult start, losing three, drawing three and winning only one of their first seven league fixtures, the Bairns have responded fantastically with four wins, one draw and one defeat in the subsequent six outings.

John McGlynn's side have climbed to sixth thanks to those results and boast a five-point lead over seventh-placed Dundee United, and the manager will be eager to strengthen their position in the top-half with an unlikely victory.

Falkirk will, however, draw confidence from their 1-1 draw with the Gers earlier this term, which saw the Bairns take 16 shots and create 1.88 expected goals compared to Rangers' 11 efforts and 1.01 expected goals.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

D D W W W W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W L L W W D

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W W L W D W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W W L W D W

Team News

© Imago

Rangers are contending with a number of injury problems heading into this match, including Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Kieron Dowell, Mikey Moore and Rabbi Matondo.

Max Aarons may also be a doubt to feature on Sunday after the defender was taken off with an injury concern in the 1-1 draw with Braga midweek, meaning Jayden Meghoma and James Tavernier are likely to be the starting full-backs.

Further forward, Youssef Chermiti is likely to drop out of the team after a disappointing performance in that draw, meaning Danilo may lead the line for the Gers.

Meanwhile, Falkirk also have numerous injury issues leading into this encounter, with Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Jamie Sneddon, Lewis Neilson, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang all suffering with injury problems.

Following a superb 3-0 victory over Dundee United last weekend, McGlynn is anticipated to name an unchanged team against the Gers, including the productive front four of Brian Graham, Ethan Williams, Calvin Miller and Kyrell Wilson.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma; Raskin, Barron; Gassama, Diomande, Aasgard; Danilo

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Allan, Henderson, Lissah; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Miller, Williams; Graham

We say: Rangers 2-1 Falkirk

Falkirk are expected to make this a difficult test for the Gers, but Rohl's side have excelled in the league since his arrival, and with the home advantage also in mind, we are backing the hosts to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.