Chelsea transfer news: Blues striker 'highly unlikely' to seal permanent switch to European giants in summer

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 15:24

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to snub the option to secure Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson on a permanent deal in the summer.

The 24-year-old is currently away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Jackson is on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea, who deemed the forward surplus to requirements over the summer.

Enzo Maresca's men brought the likes of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro into their attacking guard, as well as Estevao from Brazil.

Jackson is preparing to feature for Senegal when they open their AFCON campaign at the beginning of next week.

© Imago

Bayern 'highly unlikely' to sign Jackson

According to German outlet BILD, Bayern Munich are heading towards a decision regarding the future of Jackson at Allianz Arena.

The report claims that the Bavarian giants are highly unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for the player in the summer.

It is understood that Bayern's loan agreement with Chelsea includes a £57m option to buy at the conclusion of the season.

It is believed that Vincent Kompany's men are not looking to trigger the clause, with Jackson on the fringes of the starting XI this term.

Unsurprisingly, world-class talents such as Harry Kane are being preferred at the top end of the pitch for the Bundesliga leaders.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Jackson's Bayern problem

Normally when a player goes out on loan from Chelsea, they drop down a level to enjoy increased game time.

Jackson has done the opposite, moving to one of the best sides in European football in the form of Bayern Munich.

As a result, the Senegal international is struggling to get a kick, starting just five Bundesliga matches this term.