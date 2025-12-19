Team News: Everton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 19 Dec 2025 20:00

Knowing that victory will guarantee them first place in the Premier League table on Christmas Day, Arsenal hit the road to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have only prevailed in one of their last seven top-flight matches away to the Toffees, though, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Seamus Coleman (hamstring)

Doubtful: Merlin Rohl (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry

ARSENAL

Out: Ben White (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard