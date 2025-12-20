Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup clash

By Matt Law | 20 Dec 2025 12:05 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 13:16

The fourth and final EFL Cup quarter-final will take place at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Arsenal welcoming Crystal Palace.

The winner of the last-eight contest will take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the tournament, with the competition's other last-four game seeing Newcastle United face Manchester City.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The EFL Cup contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The match will take place at Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

Palace have already been beaten by Arsenal at the venue this season, with the Gunners running out 1-0 winners in the Premier League at the end of October.

Arsenal have not lost at home to the Eagles since April 2019, and the Gunners are on a run of eight games unbeaten against Palace in all competitions.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The EFL Cup contest at the Emirates will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

The game will also be broadcast live on ITV1.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the EFL Cup match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

The game can also be watched on ITVX.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while the same can also be said for ITV's social media and YouTube channels.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: What's the story?

Arsenal and Palace also met at this stage of last season's EFL Cup, with the former recording a 3-2 victory to advance into the semi-finals of the competition.

The two sides have locked horns on five occasions in the League Cup throughout history, with Arsenal recording three wins, while Palace's sole success came in a last-16 replay back in November 1970, with a 2-0 victory following a 0-0 draw.

Chelsea are waiting for one of the teams in the semi-finals of the competition, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating contest at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are two-time winners of the League Cup, lifting the trophy in 1987 and 1993, but Palace are looking for their first-ever success in the competition.