Premier League
Leeds
Dec 20, 2025 8.00pm
Crystal Palace

Team News: Leeds vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Seeking successive top-flight wins at Elland Road for the first time ever, Crystal Palace head to Yorkshire for Saturday's Premier League date with Leeds United.

The Whites have had a week to recover from their 1-1 draw with Brentford, whereas the Eagles played out a 2-2 stalemate with KuPS in the Conference League only on Thursday, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

LEEDS

Out: Lukas Nmecha (hamstring), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Struijk, Rodon, Bijol; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Daniel Munoz (knee), Rio Cardines (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Mateta

