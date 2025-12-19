Team News: Man City vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking to claim their seventh with in a row in all competitions, Manchester City face Brentford in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Citizens beat Brentford 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, while the Hammers lost 3-2 against Aston Villa in the top flight last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY vs. WEST HAM UNITED
MAN CITY
Out: Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heal), Jeremy Doku (leg), John Stones (leg), Oscar Bobb (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bernardo, Reijnders, Cherki, Foden; Haaland
WEST HAM
Out: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON)
Doubtful: Niclas Fullkrug (unspecified), Lukasz Fabianski (back)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman; Walker-Peters, Magassa, Potts, Scarles; Paqueta, Fernandes; Bowen