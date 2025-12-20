Team News: Villarreal vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 20 Dec 2025 15:15 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 15:15

Barcelona will tackle Villarreal in Spain's top flight on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home side are in third, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.

VILLARREAL

Out: Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Logan Costa (knee), Pau Banes (knee), Ramon Terrats (hamstring), Thomas Partey (muscle), Gerard Moreno (muscle), Santiago Mourino (muscle), Pape Gueye (AFCON), Ilias Akhomach (AFCON)

Doubtful: Dani Parejo (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Junior; Navarro, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Parejo, Comesana, Moleiro; Perez, Mikautadze

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Ronald Araujo (personal), Dani Olmo (shoulder), Pedri (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; De Jong, E Garcia; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Torres