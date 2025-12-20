Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 20 Dec 2025 15:52

Genclerbirligi and Trabzonspor will bring the first phase of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season to a close when they meet at Eryaman Stadium on Monday evening.

While the hosts are looking to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone, the Black Sea Storm arrive aiming to remain within touching distance of league leaders Galatasaray as the winter break begins.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi were rocked by an unexpected change earlier this month when Volkan Demirel resigned as head coach following a change in club presidency, with Haydar Arda Cakmak taking over at the helm.

The timing of Demirel’s departure was surprising, coming just as momentum appeared to be building, as his resignation followed a commanding 3-0 league win over fellow strugglers Fatih Karagumruk, which itself came on the back of a thumping 5-0 Turkish Cup victory against Sakaryaspor.

Ozcan Bizati took temporary charge for the subsequent league fixture, a goalless draw away at Kasimpasa, with newly-appointed permanent manager Metin Diyadin watching on from the stands.

Diyadin is now in his third spell at the club, and his return began positively, as Genclerbirligi edged past lower-tier Bodrumspor 3-2 in the Turkish Cup on Thursday.

December has been a productive month for the Ankara side, who are unbeaten in four matches across all competitions (3W, 1D), and now they will look to maintain that run and end the calendar year on a high note.

However, that task will not be straightforward against opponents they have failed to beat in their last nine meetings (4D, 5L), with their most recent victory over Trabzonspor dating back to 2016.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, will be keen to respond after suffering a rare setback in midweek. Fatih Tekke’s side were beaten 1-0 by Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday, a result that ended their 12-match unbeaten run across all competitions (8W, 4D).

That disappointment followed a dramatic league outing in which Trabzonspor needed Besiktas to be reduced to 10 men before rescuing a 3-3 draw at home, hinting that fatigue may be creeping in as the winter break approaches.

Despite those stumbles, the Black Sea Storm remain firmly in the title picture, sitting third in the table, four points adrift of leaders Galatasaray and one behind second-placed Fenerbahce.

Another positive streak is also on the line on Monday, as Trabzonspor are unbeaten in their last five away league matches (4W, 1D), a run they will be determined to extend to keep pace with the front-runners.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

L

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

W

W

Team News

Genclerbirligi are expected to be without Abdullah Sahindere, Moussa Kyabou and Ensar Kemaloglu, all of whom are sidelined with knee injuries.

Gokhan Akkan and Peter Etebo also remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries, while forward M’Baye Niang is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards. His absence is significant, having scored twice in Thursday’s cup win.

Franco Tongya leads the hosts for shots on target per match (0.8), while Goktan Gurpuz has created the most big chances (6), with both likely to play key creative roles.

Trabzonspor will be without Edin Visca, who is still recovering from a foot injury, while Anthony Nwakaeme remains sidelined until the second half of the season due to a muscle issue.

Rayyan Baniya is also ruled out with a shin problem, and Boran Baskan and Salih Malkocoglu are suspended for betting violations.

Top scorer Paul Onuachu, who shares the Super Lig golden boot lead with 11 goals, will miss out after linking up with Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Christ Inao Oulai is also absent on international duty with Ivory Coast.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Zuzek, Kelven; Dele-Bashiru, Koita; Gurpuz, Mimaroglu, Tongya; Mimaroglu

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Eskihellac, Batagov, Saatci, Tufan; Jabol-Folcarelli, Muci; Zubkov, Bouchouari, Olaigbe; Augusto

We say: Genclerbirligi 0-2 Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor’s superior quality and experience should give them the edge, but this is unlikely to be straightforward. Genclerbirligi’s recent uptick in form and new-manager bounce could make them competitive, especially at home.

However, with the hosts still fragile defensively and missing key personnel, the visitors should find opportunities and secure a narrow away win.

