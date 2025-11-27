Preview: Bradford City vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 27 Nov 2025 10:11 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 12:01

Bradford City play host to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would keep the club in the top three of the League One table.

Meanwhile, Exeter make the long trip to Yorkshire searching for the victory that may create some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

Match preview

Although Bradford sit in third place in the standings in their first season back at this level, their supporters will not exactly be positive about their current form.

Graham Alexander's side have only prevailed in one game since the start of October, that being a 5-1 victory over Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

As well as being dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two side Cheltenham Town, the Bantams have failed to win in League One since September 27.

On a positive note, however, Bradford have recorded draws in five of their last six outings in the third tier, only losing to a resurgent Burton Albion.

Having only lost twice in 16 league outings, Bradford are still just two points behind leaders Stevenage ahead of a run of fixtures against teams who are not competing for promotion.

Furthermore, a goalless draw at Bolton Wanderers last time out will be viewed as a step in the right direction ahead of playing host to 20th-placed Exeter.

Gary Caldwell's side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Leyton Orient last time out, but it brought a five-match unbeaten streak to an end.

Four points had previously come from league fixtures with Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic, while Exeter progressed in the FA Cup with victory away at FC Halifax.

Looking at the bigger picture, though, this remains a team that have scored just 16 goals in as many league games, the joint-fourth worst return in the division.

That said, Exeter also possess the joint-fourth best defensive record, something that will not go unnoticed by their opponents.

Bradford City League One form:

D D D D L D

Bradford City form (all competitions):

D D L L L D

Exeter City League One form:

W D L W D L

Exeter City form (all competitions):

W W W D W L

Team News

With Matthew Pennington suffering a hamstring injury against Bolton, Aden Baldwin is expected to come into the Bradford back three as a straight alternative.

Antoni Sarcevic should replace Jenson Metcalfe in what will represent an attacking change from Alexander, while Stephen Humphrys and Will Swan are competing for the other spot in the final third.

Despite losing at Leyton Orient last time out, Caldwell could name the same Exeter XI with his side leading 1-0 before making any alterations.

Johnly Yfeko is an alternative to Pierce Sweeney in the back three, but the latter is expected to get the nod.

Forward Jayden Wareham has scored three times in his last five appearances in League One.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, Wright, Touray; Neufville, Pattison, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Swan

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, McMillan, Brierley, Andrew; Cole, Aitchison; Wareham

We say: Bradford City 2-1 Exeter City

With Bradford having struggled for wins in League One for so long, it is difficult to predict an upturn in fortunes with any great certainty. However, we feel that Alexander's team will do just enough to overcome a spirited effort from the visitors.

