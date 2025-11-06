Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Bradford City and Burton Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bradford City play host to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could see them move to the top of the League One table.

At a time when the Bantams sit in second place in the standings, Burton have recently moved up to 19th position after a resurgence in form.

Match preview

With 27 points from 14 matches in their first season back in League One, Bradford deserve widespread praise rather than any negativity.

However, Graham Alexander's side have drawn each of their last four games in the third tier, as well as being dumped out of the FA Cup by lower-league opposition.

Two of the aforementioned stalemates had been against promotion rivals Stevenage and Lincoln City, retaining momentum when just one defeat has been posted in the league.

Suffering a 1-0 reverse at the hands of League Two outfit Cheltenham Town felt like a major blow, however, and it ups the urgency for the Bantams to get back on track.

Across the last eight matches in all competitions, their only victories have been versus 23rd-placed Blackpool in League One and Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

On paper, Bradford are clear favourites to overcome Burton, yet the 19th-placed team in the division are currently one of the form sides.

Eleven points have been accumulated from their last six games in League One, their only defeat coming at home to bottom club Peterborough United at the Pirelli Stadium.

While that ultimately felt like a missed opportunity, Gary Bowyer's side have since collected four points against AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United on their travels.

Prior to the Rotherham game, Burton thrashed St Albans City by a 6-0 scoreline in the FA Cup, and they have now netted 12 goals across their last five games in all competitions.

Bradford City League One form:

W W D D D D

Bradford City form (all competitions):

D W D D D L

Burton Albion League One form:

W D W L W D

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L W L W W D

Team News

Having made a number of changes for the FA Cup defeat to Cheltenham, Alexander could revert back to a similar Bradford XI from the Lincoln game.

That would see the likes of Ciaran Kelly, Josh Neufville, Jenson Metcalfe and Will Swan all return to the starting lineup.

After failing to score against Cheltenham, Andy Cook will likely have to wait for his first League One start of the season.

While Bowyer made fewer changes to his Burton XI for the FA Cup, he may still revert back to the team from the 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

Kyron Lofthouse and Jack Armer are in line to return at wing-back, while Fabio Tavares will likely drop back down to the substitutes' bench despite his two goals versus St Albans City.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Byrne, Wright, Kelly; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, Touray; Sarcevic, Kavanagh; Swan

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Webster, Armer; Shade, Beesley

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Burton Albion

With Burton having emerged as one of the form teams in the division, they cannot be ruled out from causing a surprise at Valley Parade. However, we can only back the home side to come through with three points, albeit having to fight hard for a maximum return.

