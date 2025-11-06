[monks data]
Bradford City
League One | Gameweek 15
Nov 8, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Burton Albion

BradfordBradford City
vs.
Burton Albion

Preview:Bradford City vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Preview:Bradford vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Bradford City and Burton Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bradford City play host to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could see them move to the top of the League One table.

At a time when the Bantams sit in second place in the standings, Burton have recently moved up to 19th position after a resurgence in form.


Match preview

With 27 points from 14 matches in their first season back in League One, Bradford deserve widespread praise rather than any negativity.

However, Graham Alexander's side have drawn each of their last four games in the third tier, as well as being dumped out of the FA Cup by lower-league opposition.

Two of the aforementioned stalemates had been against promotion rivals Stevenage and Lincoln City, retaining momentum when just one defeat has been posted in the league.

Suffering a 1-0 reverse at the hands of League Two outfit Cheltenham Town felt like a major blow, however, and it ups the urgency for the Bantams to get back on track.

Across the last eight matches in all competitions, their only victories have been versus 23rd-placed Blackpool in League One and Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Burton Albion manager Gary Bowyer pictured on August 9, 2025

On paper, Bradford are clear favourites to overcome Burton, yet the 19th-placed team in the division are currently one of the form sides.

Eleven points have been accumulated from their last six games in League One, their only defeat coming at home to bottom club Peterborough United at the Pirelli Stadium.

While that ultimately felt like a missed opportunity, Gary Bowyer's side have since collected four points against AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United on their travels.

Prior to the Rotherham game, Burton thrashed St Albans City by a 6-0 scoreline in the FA Cup, and they have now netted 12 goals across their last five games in all competitions.

Bradford City League One form:

W W D D D D

Bradford City form (all competitions):

D W D D D L

Burton Albion League One form:

W D W L W D

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L W L W W D


Team News

Andy Cook in action for Bradford City on December 26, 2024

Having made a number of changes for the FA Cup defeat to Cheltenham, Alexander could revert back to a similar Bradford XI from the Lincoln game.

That would see the likes of Ciaran Kelly, Josh Neufville, Jenson Metcalfe and Will Swan all return to the starting lineup.

After failing to score against Cheltenham, Andy Cook will likely have to wait for his first League One start of the season.

While Bowyer made fewer changes to his Burton XI for the FA Cup, he may still revert back to the team from the 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

Kyron Lofthouse and Jack Armer are in line to return at wing-back, while Fabio Tavares will likely drop back down to the substitutes' bench despite his two goals versus St Albans City.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Byrne, Wright, Kelly; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, Touray; Sarcevic, Kavanagh; Swan

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Webster, Armer; Shade, Beesley


SM words green background

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Burton Albion


 

With Burton having emerged as one of the form teams in the division, they cannot be ruled out from causing a surprise at Valley Parade. However, we can only back the home side to come through with three points, albeit having to fight hard for a maximum return.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:585212:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6339:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Andy Cook Ciaran Kelly Fabio Tavares Graham Alexander Jack Armer Jenson Metcalfe Josh Neufville Will Swan Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!