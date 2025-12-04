Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 04 Dec 2025 12:13 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 14:11

Bradford City square off against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could move them to the top of the League One table.

In sharp contrast to the third-placed visitors, Plymouth - who are in 23rd position - need a win to move clear of the bottom of the standings.

Match preview

Despite Bradford's lofty league position, things have been far from encouraging for head coach Graham Alexander.

Last week's 1-0 victory against Exeter City ended a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions.

That result was required to remain on the coattails of leaders Cardiff City, who sit just one point ahead of Bradford albeit having played a game fewer.

The major positive from Alexander's perspective will be Bradford losing just two of their 17 league games this season, those setbacks coming against Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion respectively.

However, the Bantams made a tame exit from the EFL Trophy in midweek, losing 3-0 to Bolton Wanderers at a ground where they had earned a goalless draw just 10 days earlier.

In sharp contrast, Plymouth recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 win at Leyton Orient to extend their participation in the competition.

Although the EFL Trophy is down Tom Cleverley's priority list, the Pilgrims had lost seven of their previous eight outings in all tournaments.

Plymouth now have two victories in three games, the other coming by a 1-0 scoreline at bottom club Port Vale, and there are glimmers that Cleverley's squad have the quality and nous to get out of their current predicament.

On a negative note, this remains a team with just seven points from eight league fixtures at Home Park, with Plymouth netting just twice in their last four such contests.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

L L L L W L

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

L L L W L W

Bradford City League One form:

D D D L D W

Bradford City form (all competitions):

L L L D W L

Team News

Plymouth will be without striker Lorent Tolaj after his red card against Northampton Town last weekend.

Cleverley will recall some of the players who impressed against Leyton Orient three days later, with Joe Edwards and Jamie Paterson among those who may feature.

Owen Oseni could get the nod as Tolaj's replacement down the middle of the attack.

Bradford will have to make do without Bobby Pointon, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Exeter.

Either Will Swan or Andy Cook could take his place in the final third, but that may prove to be the only change with defender Matthew Pennington having recently been ruled out until 2026 with a hamstring injury.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Mitchell, Ross, Edwards; Sorinola, Boateng, McCabe, Dale; Paterson, Mumba; Oseni

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, Wright, Touray; Neufville, Power, Pattison, Wright; Sarcevic, Humphrys; Cook

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Bradford City

With victory in the EFL Trophy in midweek, Plymouth will back themselves to earn a home win. However, Bradford got an important victory on the board last time out, leaving us to predict a hard-fought triumph for the Bantams.

