Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle will both be hoping to get back to winning ways when they meet at the Accu Stadium on Saturday.

Even though Huddersfield currently sit just six points off the playoffs, they have lost their last three league matches, while Plymouth are without a win in their last five games across all competitions.

Match preview

Huddersfield made a strong start to the season under new boss Lee Grant, winning five of their first seven league games to establish themselves as promotion contenders.

However, their form has since suffered a major dip with the Terriers managing just one league win in their last six.

In fact, Grant’s side had lost five in a row across all competitions before picking up a confidence-boosting 3-1 victory over Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Grant is hopeful the victory can lead to an improved run of form in the league, with the former Manchester United goalkeeper admitting it was an “important win”.

Plymouth, meanwhile, are languishing in the relegation zone and manager Tom Cleverley is coming under huge pressure.

The Pilgrims have managed just four wins, one draw and nine defeats from 14 league matches so far this season and have conceded more goals (25) than any other League One club.

Lorent Tolaj is Plymouth’s top scorer, having scored almost a third of their league goals with five strikes, and he will be key to their chances of success against Huddersfield.

Plymouth also have a number of injury problems to deal with heading into the game and have signed experienced midfielder Joe Ralls on a short-term contract to bolster their options.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

D W L L L

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

L L L L L W

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

L W D L L L

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

W D L L L L

Team News

Ralls could make his debut for Plymouth on Saturday, but it seems unlikely he will start given he has not made a competitive appearance since May.

Plymouth will also be without six players through injury, with Cleverley confirming that left-back Jack MacKenzie has suffered a fresh setback.

MacKenzie joined Plymouth from Aberdeen over the summer, but has not yet made his debut after suffering a knee injury, shin splints and now a foot issue.

He is joined on the sidelines by club captain Joe Edwards, Ayman Benarous, Xavier Amaechi, Caleb Watts and Julio Pleguezuelo.

Huddersfield also have their own injury problems, with Marcus McGuane, Zepiqueno Redmond, Herbie Kane and Will Alves all currently out of action.

Forward Dion Charles scored his first competitive goals for Huddersfield in the win over Mansfield and Grant has challenged him to use it as a “springboard” heading into the clash with Plymouth.

However, he may have to settle for a place on the bench, with Joe Taylor expected to lead the line, as Alfie May is currently serving a three-match suspension after he was shown a straight red card in their last league match.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Sorensen, Low, Feeney, Roosken; Wiles, Ledson; Harness, Castledine, Gooch; Taylor

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Ross, Galloway, Wiredu; Dale, Ibrahim, Roberts, Sorinola; Mumba, Paterson; Tolaj

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Although both clubs are in the midst of poor runs, Huddersfield should have enough to beat Plymouth at home and pick up their first league win since September.

Plymouth are facing a real fight to remain in League One this season and are a club struggling both on and off the pitch.

