Aiming to bounce back from consecutive defeats and return to the League One top-six fight, Huddersfield Town will travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The visitors now trail the playoff spots by five points amid a dip in form, while their hosts have climbed to 19th spot in recent weeks.

Match preview

Wycombe Wanderers head into the weekend aiming to continue a three-match unbeaten run and climb up the League One table following a slow start.

After falling short of the playoffs last time around and earning just five points from their first eight outings of the 2025-26 term, they opted to replace Mike Dodds with Michael Duff in in late September, and the new boss, who led Saturday's visitors last season, has overseen a quick improvement.

Indeed, from their opening five league games with Duff at the helm, the Chairboys have added eight points to their tally, winning two and drawing two of those alongside a solitary defeat away at AFC Wimbledon.

They followed that up with a comeback draw against Barnsley and a 1-0 away win over Wigan Athletic thanks to Sam Bell's goal, before most recently visiting Blackpool last Saturday and snatching a point from a 1-1 draw, as Jack Grimmer levelled the game 12 minutes into injury time after Ashley Fletcher looked to have netted the only goal at Bloomfield Road.

Now sitting 19th in League One having moved out of the drop zone and rebuilt some confidence, Wycombe Wanderers find themselves four points outside of the top half, and Duff will hope to continue the climb on Saturday with a victory over his former side.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive at Adams Park hoping to end a slump and move back within touching distance of the top six, having missed out on the playoffs last time around in their bid to make an immediate return to the Championship under Duff.

He was dismissed in March, and Huddersfield Town turned to Lee Grant over the summer, initially enjoying a strong start as they earned 15 points from their first seven league outings courtesy of five victories alongside two defeats.

They have failed to continue at that rate since, though, adding just four more points to that tally in five further attempts with the only win in that time coming away at Exeter City in late September.

An EFL Trophy defeat to Harrogate Town followed, and the Terriers have since suffered back-to-back third-tier defeats, firstly falling at home to Stockport County before they hosted Bolton last Thursday and led 1-0 after 90 minutes through Leo Castledine, only for Sam Dalby to level the scores and Amario Cozier-Duberry to snatch all three points for the visitors in the 95th minute.

Having now dropped to eighth spot and five points behind sixth-placed Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town will be desperate to end their slide on Saturday and bounce back to winning ways at Adams Park.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

LWLDWD

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

WLDWWD

Huddersfield Town League One form:

WLDWLL

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

DLWLLL

Team News

Wycombe Wanderers are again unable to call on defender Niall Huggins and midfielder Josh Scowen, with the pair confined to the treatment room.

Connor Taylor may join Taylor Allen at the back from the outset, while Cauley Woodrow and Alex Lowry will compete for starts at the top end of the pitch.

Woodrow will compete with 19-year-old Donnell McNeilly to lead the line, while Fred Onyedinma and Sam Bell are danger men on the wings with the latter having netted three goals in seven league games since his loan arrival from Bristol City.

Lee Grant may opt to make changes to his Huddersfield Town starting XI after their latest defeat last week, with Will Alves, Herbie Kane, Marcus McGuane, Antony Evans and Jack Whatmough all set to remain sidelined by injuries.

Alfie May will hope to end his wait for a third league goal of the season dating back to late August, having notched up 82 over the previous four campaigns before his arrival in Yorkshire, while Joe Taylor will also bid to keep his spot up front.

Leo Castledine should continue in a supporting role of his own after netting his second goal of the season last time out, while Ryan Ledson and David Kasumu will again partner up in the engine room in the absence of Kane and Evans.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Allen, Taylor, Harvie; Leahy, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Henderson, Bell; Woodrow

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Gooch, Feeney, Low, Roughan; Ledson, Kasumu; Castledine, May, Harness; Taylor

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town certainly head into the weekend low on confidence, having failed to show their quality in recent weeks under Lee Grant, and we see them falling again in a tough trip to a resurgent Wycombe Wanderers side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



