Premier League GW16 Team of the Week: Bruno Fernandes, Hugo Ekitike, Bukayo Saka

By Ben Knapton | 16 Dec 2025 09:07 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 09:08

Somehow, it is as you were in the Premier League title race, as Arsenal continue to lead the way by two points following a chaotic, smash-and-grab 2-1 win against 20th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Closest challengers Manchester City did not have all their own way either, but the Sky Blues stayed within touching distance of the Gunners by overcoming Crystal Palace 3-0, while Aston Villa also enhanced their title credentials with a 3-2 comeback win over West Ham United.

Chelsea remain the best of the rest after their 2-0 victory over Everton, but Manchester United missed the chance to draw level with the Blues in a frenzied 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Liverpool's mini-revival continued with a routine 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion - thanks partly to a historic Mohamed Salah feat - but the Reds only lead Sunderland on goals scored thanks to the Black Cats' momentous 1-0 Tyne-Wear derby win over Newcastle United.

However, Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank faces renewed calls for the sack after a pitiful 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, while Burnley's hopes for survival suffered another blow in a 3-2 home loss to Fulham, and Brentford and Leeds United contested a forgettable 1-1 draw.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the latest round of fixtures.

Bernd Leno may have conceded twice at Turf Moor, but the former Arsenal man was nevertheless pivotal to Fulham's victory over Burnley with six crucial saves, including one where he had to bail out Emile Smith Rowe after a horror mistake.

Shoe-horned into a centre-back role to accommodate the sheer attacking numbers in this TOTW, Chelsea's Malo Gusto threaded a wonderful pass through to Cole Palmer before a near-post poke against Everton, as the Frenchman both scored and assisted in a senior game for the first time.

Ibrahima Konate should be the first to admit that his performances this season have been below-par, but the Liverpool rock looked more like himself against Brighton, registering seven clearances, six recoveries and winning eight of his nine ground duels to collect a well-earned clean sheet.

Giving the Fulham faithful a parting gift before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations. Calvin Bassey headed the Cottagers into the lead against Burnley and lost just two of his 12 ground duels in Lancashire, including two successful dribbles from two attempts.

Right midfield: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

One of only two Arsenal outfielders who did himself justice against Wolves - the other being Gabriel Jesus - Bukayo Saka delivered two pinpoint crosses for the Old Gold's two own goals, in addition to remarkably winning all 11 of his duels in a man-of-the-match display.

Central midfield: Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest)

Ibrahim Sangaré what a STRIKE?! ? pic.twitter.com/chq2W5bZSm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

Another player departing for AFCON on a high, Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare may never put in a finer individual display for as long as he sports a pair of boots.

The Ivorian midfielder claimed both assists for Callum Hudson-Odoi - the first of which saw him tenaciously rob Archie Gray of possession - before entering his goal-of-the-season nomination with a wonderful outside-of-the-boot finish from range.

Central midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

Textbook free kick from Bruno Fernandes ? pic.twitter.com/WJAM6QdEJJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2025

To think where Man United could be right now had Bruno Fernandes been seduced by the Saudi Arabian riches.

Stealing one of the spotlights in Monday's frenetic draw, the Portuguese playmaker delivered the assist for Casemiro's header - one of five key passes he made on the day - before an inch-perfect free kick into the top corner.

Left midfield: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

Emulating Fernandes with his own assist and slick free kick at Old Trafford, Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier picked out Evanilson's run with a well-timed pass, before deceiving Ruben Amorim's men with an exquisite low set-piece.

Right wing: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa have turned it around!



A wonderstrike from Morgan Rogers! ? pic.twitter.com/g7UhiI29yS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

Fighting to end the season with a Premier League winners' medal around his neck, Morgan Rogers inspired Aston Villa to a captivating comeback win at West Ham, firstly firing in a deflected finish before completing the turnaround with a fabulous long-range stunner.

Erling Haaland was naturally a candidate yet again thanks to his brace against Palace, but the Norwegian has had enough nominations already this season, and Hugo Ekitike's all-round performance also leads us to side with the Liverpool man.

As well as netting both goals in the win over Brighton - including the quickest of the 2025-26 Premier League season at 46 seconds - Ekitike registered a 100% dribble success rate from four attempts; a penny for Alexander Isak's thoughts.

Left wing: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest)

After registering just one goal in his first 14 games of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Callum Hudson-Odoi trebled his total for the campaign in just 90 minutes against a sorry Spurs side.

The ex-Chelsea man benefitted from Sangare's determination to tap home, stunned Tottenham into silence with a looping cross-cum-shot - only he can say for sure whether he meant it - and also teed up his Ivorian teammate for his wonder goal.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (3-4-3): Leno; Gusto, Konate, Bassey; Saka, Sangare, Fernandes, Tavernier; Rogers, Ekitike, Hudson-Odoi