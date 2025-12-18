Preview: Watford vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 18 Dec 2025 12:45 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 12:52

Watford play host to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that may catapult the Hornets into the top 10 of the Championship table.

At a time when the home side sit in 14th position, Stoke are in seventh place, just four points ahead of the Hornets.

Match preview

With just three defeats coming from his 12 matches since returning as Watford head coach, Javi Gracia appears to be safe in his role at Vicarage Road.

Nevertheless, while just one defeat has been posted in nine games, the Hornets have recorded five draws during that period to leave the club down in 14th spot.

Only one away win - a 3-2 triumph at Derby County - has been registered in 10 such fixtures, placing extra pressure on their results at Vicarage Road.

To their credit, Watford possess the fourth-best home record in the division with 22 points from 11 matches, but three of the last four games have been draws.

Last time out, Gracia's side were on their way to victory at Wrexham, only to concede a 92nd-minute goal that leaves Watford five points adrift of the playoffs.

From Stoke's perspective, Mark Robins and his players desperately needed the 2-1 win that they recorded over Swansea City in their most recent match.

Star man Sorba Thomas scored his eight goal of the campaign during that fixture to halt a run of five defeats in six matches.

Losses at a resurgent Sheffield United and Ipswich Town have been posted in that time, yet it felt imperative that the Potters recorded their sixth home triumph in 10 outings.

Stoke are now back to within two points of third place, but they are without a clean sheet in the Championship across their last four fixtures.

Watford Championship form:

W D L W D D

Stoke City Championship form:

L W L L L W

Team News

Edo Kayembe and Mamadou Doumbia are missing for Watford due to being selected in the DR Congo and Mali squads for the Africa Cup of Nations.

With right-back James Abankwah also an injury doubt, Jeremy Ngakia and Giorgi Chakvetadze are both pushing for recalls at right-back and on the left flank.

Rocco Vata and Kwadwo Baah both remain on the sidelines through injury.

Bosun Lawal is in line to feature at right-back for Stoke with Junior Tchamadeu away with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Barring any fresh fitness issues, the rest of the Stoke XI could stay the same unless Divin Mubama replaces Robert Bozenik down the middle of the attack.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Abankwah, Pollock, Alleyne, Bola; Maamma, Louza, Kyprianou, Chakvetadze; Semedo, Kjerrumgaard

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Lawal, Phillips, Wilmot, Bocat; Seko, Pearson; Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

We say: Watford 2-1 Stoke City

Although Stoke will feel that they are back on track after their most recent outing, we cannot ignore Watford's outstanding home record. While there have been more draws than wins of late, the Hornets could edge a close game on Saturday.

