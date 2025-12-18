Preview: Dundee United vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Dec 2025 12:43

Dundee United will aim to build on their stunning midweek victory when they welcome Hibernian to Tannadice Park on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

The Tangerines came from behind to defeat Celtic 2-1 on Wednesday, while Hibs lost for the third time in their last four games.

Match preview

Dundee United were promoted from the Scottish Championship in 2023-24 and enjoyed a superb first term back in the top flight, finishing fourth in the table and securing their place in the Conference League qualifiers.

While the Tangerines progressed past the second round with a 2-0 aggregate win over UNA Strassen, Jim Goodwin's men were eliminated from the qualifiers as they devastatingly lost 5-4 on penalties to Rapid Vienna in the third qualifying round.

Their European elimination coincided with a challenging start to the campaign for the Tangerines, which saw Dundee United win just two of their first eight Scottish Premiership fixtures, as well as being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup in the second round to Kilmarnock.

Dundee United eventually won their third game of the league campaign against St Mirren on matchday nine, but the Tangerines failed to build on that success in their subsequent outings, embarking on a miserable seven-game winless run.

However, Goodwin's outfit fantastically ended that streak with a 2-1 win over Celtic during midweek, which saw a quickfire double from Krisztian Keresztes and Zac Sapsford lead Dundee United to a comeback win following Daizen Maeda's opener.

That result lifted Dundee United to eighth in the table with 20 points, and they will now be looking to close the gap on fifth-placed Hibernian to just one point by claiming all three points on Saturday afternoon.

While the hosts will be boosted by their midweek triumph, the visitors head into this clash in a moment of difficulty.

© Imago

Hibernian started their campaign with one win and five draws in their first six Scottish Premiership matches, alongside being knocked out of both the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers.

Their first league defeat came on matchday seven against rivals Hearts, conceding a dramatic late winner to Craig Halkett, but they quickly bounced back with four wins, one draw and only one loss in their next six.

However, Hibernian's form has seemingly taken another turn for the worse in recent weeks, with David Gray's men losing three and winning one of their last four Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Now hoping to avoid slipping any closer to dropping out of the top six, currently leading seventh-placed Falkirk by just three points, Hibs will be aiming for a much-needed victory.

Hibernian will draw confidence from their recent record against Dundee United in recent seasons, with Hibs winning two and drawing two of their last four meetings.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

W D L D D L

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W D L D D L

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

L W L L W W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L W L L W W

Team News

© Imago

Dundee United will remain without the availability of Dario Naamo, Isaac Pappoe, Panutche Camara and Yevhenii Kucherenko due to injury problems.

After coming from behind to defeat Celtic 2-1 during midweek, Goodwin may name a similar team against Hibernian on Saturday.

One exception could be the introduction of Vicko Sevelj, who came on at half-time and assisted Keresztes' equaliser, meaning Bert Esselink could drop to the bench.

As for Hibernian, Alasana Manneh, Nicky Cadden and Rudi Molotnikov are out with injuries, while Rocky Bushiri, Miguel Chaiwa and Jordan Obita are unavailable due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jamie McGrath could drop to the left side to start in Obita's place, while a front three of Thody Elie Youan, Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle could start.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Sevelj, Keresztes, Graham; Strain, Sibbald, Stephenson, Ferry; Sapsford, Ahmed; Watters

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, McGrath; Boyle, Bowie, Youan

We say: Dundee United 1-1 Hibernian

Dundee United will be boosted by their midweek comeback, while Hibernian are short on confidence given their recent run of results.

However, Hibs boast a strong record in this fixture in recent years, leading us to back a draw in this encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.