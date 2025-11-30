Crystal Palace, Fulham monitoring one of Championship's 'brightest prospects' with valuation revealed ahead of January transfer window

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 23:34 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 00:04

Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Watford winger Rocco Vata.

The 20-year-old worked his way through the Celtic youth ranks before going on to make six appearances for the senior side.

Since completing a move to Watford in the summer of 2024, Vata has scored six goals and contributed six assists in 47 competitive appearances.

The attacker has registered four goal contributions in 10 Championship matches this term, although he is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury.

Palace, Fulham monitoring Watford attacker

While he is out for an extended period, the Daily Mail claims that Vata is still seen as one of the 'brightest prospects' in the Championship.

The report states that Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the clubs that are keeping a close eye on his progress and situation at Vicarage Road.

Vata, who has one cap under his belt for the Republic of Ireland, has also been watched by scouts from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Serie A club Atalanta BC.

The player's suitors will be impressed by his versatility, having previously demonstrated that he can play on either flank, as an attacking midfielder and even as a centre-forward.

Watford will demand around £20m to consider selling a player who has a contract until the summer of 2028, with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Why are Palace, Fulham tracking Vata?

Palace and Fulham are both believed to be scouring the market for potential attacking targets for the next two transfer windows.

The Eagles are seemingly keen to bring in attacking players who can compete with the likes of Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is keen to add valuable depth to his squad as they look to balance their domestic schedule with their European obligations.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva has spoken of the importance of the January market following a disappointing summer window.

The Cottagers have a number of wide options in Samuel Chukwueze, Harry Wilson, Kevin and Adama Traore, although the latter could depart in the new year and make room for a potential new arrival.