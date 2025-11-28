Fulham transfer news: Marco Silva emphasises January window importance following frustrating summer

By Ben Sully | 28 Nov 2025 23:42 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 03:14

Fulham manager Marco Silva has insisted that it will be "important to act" in the January transfer window following a disappointing summer market.

The Cottagers made just four signings in the summer window, including the deadline day arrivals of Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin.

The lack of transfer activity left Silva frustrated and has ultimately had an impact on the club's results on the pitch.

Fulham are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings after winning four, drawing two and losing six of their 12 matches this season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, Silva has made it clear that the club's project and ambition is an important talking point in contract negotiations.

Silva highlights importance of January transfer window

Silva, who is out of contract at the end of the season, also spoke about how the club needs to make full use of the transfer window when it opens in the new year.

"It is not just clear from my side but everyone in the club, what is necessary and what we are going to try and do in the next window," Silva told Sky Sports News.

"Let's see what we can do in the market because it will be important to act in the window. As I mentioned, we are preparing in the present. We have been speaking every single day. Myself, with the CEO of the club, it is clear.

"It is not just because of last summer. We have some injuries that create different scenarios, and AFCON, we are going to lose three players."

Which Fulham players will appear at AFCON?

As Silva stated, three members of his squad will appear at the Africa Cup of Nations, which will get underway on December 21.

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Chukwueze will all represent Nigeria at the tournament in Morocco, and the trio will all have aspirations of making it all the way to the final on January 18.

Fulham are also without the services of Rodrigo Muniz for a significant period, with the striker expected to be out until February after undergoing surgery.

As a result of those absences, Silva will be keen for the club to bring in reinforcements as early as possible in the January window.