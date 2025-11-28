Marco Silva future: Fulham boss opens up on key factors in contract negotiations

By Ben Sully | 28 Nov 2025 20:27 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 21:12

Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed the club's project is as important as salary and contract length in negotiations over a new deal.

Silva is preparing his side for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, which will be his 200th game as Fulham boss.

However, there is uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham have put a three-year deal on the table, but Silva is yet to reach an agreement with the west London club.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Silva opens up on Fulham contract talks

Providing up update on contract negotiations, Silva was clear in his answer when asked whether the club's project was as important as his personal terms.

"It is everything," Silva told Sky Sports. "Sometimes people think that the length and the financial things are most important. I am not going to be naïve and say they are not important, but other things are important too.

"Not just from my side. I am talking about the club, too. The club has a project, an idea and an ambition.

"When they present everything, it is not just about the length or contract situation, it is more about everything.

"Of course, from a manager's point of view, it is the same. You want to see everything and the next step.

"It is not very simple. We are very pleased with each other. The structure of the club, from owner to CEO, and the people around myself. Very good environment every day at the club."

© Imago

Silva's importance to Fulham

Silva took over the reins at Craven Cottage in the summer of 2021 following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Portuguese coach led Fulham back to the top flight at the first time of asking, before establishing the Cottagers in the Premier League with 10th, 13th and 11th-place finishes.

Fulham are down in 15th spot in the current campaign, but their underwhelming position is a result of a disappointing summer window rather than a reflection of Silva's managerial skills.

It will undoubtedly be a blow for Fulham if Silva decides against signing a new contract and leaves at the end of the season.

The Cottagers are seemingly keeping tabs on the managerial market, with Brendan Rodgers regarded as a potential replacement.