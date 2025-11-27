Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 12:56 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:12

At risk of a torturous third straight defeat in all competitions, a vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur host an inconsistent Fulham in Saturday night's Premier League London derby.

The Lilywhites were on the wrong end of an eight-goal extravaganza with Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, whereas the Cottagers came out on the right side of a 1-0 scoreline against Sunderland last weekend.

Match preview

Shipping goal after goal since the international break came to an end, Tottenham have conceded once every 20 minutes on average over their last two games of football, during which Arsenal and PSG have run riot against the leaky Europa League holders.

Thomas Frank's men did little wrong on the attacking front at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, but they were outgunned by a Vitinha-inspired PSG side, as the Portuguese midfielder's hat-trick propelled the Champions League winners to a tremendous 5-3 victory.

Spurs' showing in the French capital was still a vast improvement on their previous Premier League affair - the 4-1 North London derby humbling at the hands of Arsenal - but four losses and just one win from their last six games paints a bleak picture indeed.

However, the ninth-placed hosts are only three points adrift of the top four in the Premier League table, and for all of the justified concerns about their build-up play - or lack of - 10 goals in their last four matches is nothing to be scoffed at.

Tottenham continue to fall flat in front of their own fans, though, as the Lilywhites have the second-worst home record in the 2025-26 Premier League season with just five points from six games on their own patch - only basement team Wolverhampton Wanderers (1) have performed worse on familiar territory.

© Imago / Action Plus

Wolves are the sole side with a lower home points total than Tottenham, but the Old Gold are coincidentally the only team with a worse away record than Fulham, who head across the capital still waiting for their first road success of the season.

Five of the Cottagers' six Premier League away games in 2025-26 have ended in defeat - the one partially pleasing result being a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend - but home comforts are saving Marco Silva's bacon.

Fulham left it late to put another dent in Sunderland's European aspirations last week, triumphing in the dying embers courtesy of a Raul Jimenez toe-poke, which lifted the 15th-placed Cottagers three points above the bottom three.

The one-goal beating of the Black Cats continued a scoring trend for Silva's side; four of the visitors' last five Premier League matches has seen just one team find the back of the net, including each of their last three in the top flight.

Both teams did score in the last Spurs vs. Fulham game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a 1-1 draw in December 2024 - but the Cottagers then triumphed 2-0 on home soil in March to extend their unbeaten run against their London rivals to three Premier League games.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

W

L

W

L

D

L

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

L

L

Fulham Premier League form:

L

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

If Spurs' derby drubbing at the hands of Arsenal was not already crushing enough, the Lilywhites have now lost Cristian Romero to suspension after the Argentine collected his fifth yellow card of the season at the Emirates.

One of Romero's potential replacements - Radu Dragusin - could return to the squad this weekend after an ACL problem, but the Romanian is in no position to start, so Kevin Danso should partner Micky van de Ven in the backline.

Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are also absent, but Kota Takai is also in with a chance of making the matchday squad for the first time following thigh and foot problems.

As Spurs lose an integral cog to suspension, Fulham welcome one back, as Sasa Lukic is eligible for selection again after serving his own yellow-card suspension in the beating of Sunderland.

Expect Alex Iwobi to shift further forward with Lukic back in the side - likely at Josh King's expense - while Samuel Chukwueze warrants a start after a super-sub display in gameweek 12, claiming the assist for Jimenez's winner.

Antonee Robinson's knee injury is likely to render him unavailable again, while Rodrigo Muniz is out until February with a thigh problem.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Jimenez

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Fulham

A terrible home team taking on an atrocious away team makes for a fascinating watch this weekend, when Fulham will surely capitalise on Spurs' rearguard weaknesses at least once.

The Lilywhites are also battling continental fatigue as well as their abysmal record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we can envisage Silva's refreshed men claiming a point from this all-capital clash.

