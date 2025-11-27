PSG 5-3 Tottenham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Spurs crumble in the French capital

By Sebastian Sternik | 27 Nov 2025 00:14 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:03

Fans at Parc des Princes were treated to one of the games of the season as Paris Saint-Germain powered to a thrilling 5-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Champions League holders were forced to come back from behind on two occasions, but they ultimately delivered a crushing victory - mainly thanks to the brilliance of Vitinha.

The 25-year-old produced one of his best ever individual performances in a PSG shirt, scoring an unforgettable hat-trick in front of the home fans.

His first strike came just 10 minutes after Richarlison’s opener, and it was undoubtedly one of the goals of the season, firing the ball into the top right corner with a thunderous shot from outside the box.

Randal Kolo Muani put Spurs back in front early in the second half, though all their hard work was undone by a deadly 12-minute PSG spell, which saw the hosts bag three quickfire goals through Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho.

Muani managed to cut the deficit with his second strike of the game, though PSG wrapped up the three points in the 76th minute, with Vitinha converting a late penalty and completing his hat-trick.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

PSG underlined their position as one of the favourites to defend their Champions League crown thanks to Wednesday’s thrilling victory.

For the third time in five games in this competition, the French champions scored four or more goals, taking their overall goal tally to 19.

Nobody has rattled the net more times than PSG during this league phase, with the Parisians looking like a force to be reckoned with once again.

From Tottenham’s perspective, there were a number of positives and negatives the Premier League side could take from Parc des Princes.

Scoring three goals away against the current Champions League holders is undoubtedly a massive plus - one which will give Spurs a lot of confidence in their attacking abilities.

On the other hand, conceding five goals from PSG’s six shots on target will be seen as a huge concern.

Thomas Frank’s men have now conceded nine goals in two games since returning from the international break - an issue they must fix if they are to challenge for any silverware this season.

PSG VS. TOTTENHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Richarlison goal vs. PSG (35th min, PSG 0-1 Tottenham)

Tottenham float the ball into PSG’s area as Kolo Muani sets up Richarlison with a headed pass. The Brazilian then heads the ball past the goalkeeper from close range to make it 1-0.

Vitinha goal vs. Tottenham (45th min, PSG 1-1 Tottenham)

Undoubtedly one of the goals of the season so far. Quentin Ndjantou picks up possession down the left flank. He looks for options, and picks out Vitinha who stands on the edge of the area. Using his first touch, the Portugal international delivers a lethal shot into the top right corner.

Kolo Muani goal vs. PSG (50th min, PSG 1-2 Tottenham)

Kolo Muani picks up the ball inside the PSG area and fires a deflected shot past Lucas Chevalier to put Tottenham back in front.

Vitinha goal vs. Tottenham (53rd min, PSG 2-2 Tottenham)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the architect on this occasion, producing a brilliant pass to Vitinha. The midfielder steps inside his Spurs counterpart on the edge of the area and whips the ball into the left side of the net.

Fabian Ruiz goal vs. Tottenham (59th min, PSG 3-2 Tottenham)

The Parisians are ahead for the first time in this game. Fabian Ruiz picks up the ball from a Joao Neves pass and unleashes a powerful shot from the edge of the area into the corner of the net.

Willian Pacho goal vs. Tottenham (65th min, PSG 4-2 Tottenham)

PSG extend their lead through Willian Pacho. The ball breaks in the area for the centre-back who finds the back of the net with a clever finish.

Kolo Muani goal vs. PSG (73rd min, PSG 4-3 Tottenham)

PSG lose possession in a dangerous position, as Tottenham make them pay. Muani picks up the ball, moves into the box and slots the ball past the goalkeeper to give Spurs a chance.

Vitinha goal vs. Tottenham (76th min, PSG 5-3 Tottenham)

PSG earn a late penalty and Vitinha steps up to the plate. The Portugal international gives the goalkeeper no chance as he powers his shot down the right side of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - VITINHA

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Vitinha delivered one of his best performances for PSG, not only scoring a memorable hat-trick but also lighting up Parc des Princes with his general play.

The midfielder completed 89 of his 95 passes, with 25 of them coming in the final third. Vitinha also won most of his ground duels and completed the majority of his dribbles.

TEAM A VS. TEAM B MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 67% - 33% Tottenham

Shots: PSG 15-11 Tottenham

Shots on target: PSG 6-5 Tottenham

Corners: PSG 5-5 Tottenham

Fouls: PSG 10-16 Tottenham

BEST STATS

?? Thomas Frank's Tottenham side have conceded 9 goals in their last 2 matches...



❌4-1 loss vs Arsenal

❌5-3 loss vs PSG



This is the first time Tottenham have conceded 4+ goals in back-to-back games since 2003. ? pic.twitter.com/N4lVPJD06x — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 26, 2025

? Tottenham created 38x more xG against PSG than they did against Arsenal.



[via @xGPhilosophy] pic.twitter.com/7Zf7cSe8Kj — HotspurReports. (@hotspurreports) November 26, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

PSG will be looking to extend their winning run to four straight games when they travel to Monaco for a tasty Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday.

With Marseille giving the Parisians a run for their money in the league, Luis Enrique’s men will be looking to maintain their advantage at the top.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have got three big Premier League games on the horizon.

Frank’s men will be looking for some big defensive improvements when they take on Fulham, Newcastle and Brentford.