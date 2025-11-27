Man City vs Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 27 Nov 2025 02:16 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:09

Manchester City will be looking to shake off their recent losing run when they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's men suffered back-to-back defeats against Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, leaving the Citizens in a bit of a hole ahead of their latest test.

Leeds, on other hand, have lost five of their last six Premier League matches, with the Yorkshire outfit slipping into the bottom three.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match.

What time does Man City vs. Leeds kick off?

Saturday's tasty encounter will kick off at 3:00pm in the United Kingdom.

Where is Man City vs. Leeds being played?

This Premier League encounter will take place at the Etihad Stadium. Man City won seven straight games at the ground before their 2-0 defeat to Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Leeds, meanwhile, have lost their last two visits to the stadium. They were also successful in a 2021 visit, winning 2-1.

How to watch Man City vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for fans, the weekend's game between Man City and Leeds will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the ongoing embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Fans will not have the option to stream the game due to the aforementioned blackout rules.

Highlights

On a brighter note, supporters will be able to watch highlights on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

As always, highlights and analysis will also be provided on Match of the Day from 10:25pm on BBC One.

Who will win Man City vs. Leeds?

Man City made a host of changes for their clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, though they are expected to field their best side this weekend against Leeds.

The Citizens will be looking to keep pace with their rivals, and prevent Arsenal from building on their big lead at the top of the Premier League table.

At the same time, Leeds head into the encounter as massive underdogs, but they will be looking to deliver a rare win in order to boost their survival hopes.

Daniel Farke has overseen a run of five defeats from six games in the league, with pressure mounting on the current Leeds boss.

There is a lot to play for on Saturday, though there is no question that City are the overwhelming favourites heading into this tasty clash.