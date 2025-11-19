Fulham are reportedly eyeing former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as a potential successor to Marco Silva.

Fulham have reportedly identified Brendan Rodgers as a potential successor for Marco Silva.

There was already uncertainty surrounding Silva's situation due to the fact that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the speculation has grown stronger following Fulham's recent dip in form, which has seen them lose four of their last five Premier League games.

The Fulham board are still said to be keen to keep Silva at the helm, with BBC Sport reporting that a new contract is on the table for the Portuguese coach.

It remains to be seen whether Silva will put pen to paper on the proposed deal, or whether he will look for a new challenge at the end of the campaign.

Fulham eyeing Rodgers as Silva successor

With that in mind, Fulham are seemingly keeping their eye on the managerial market in case Silva leaves next summer or even before the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the Cottagers are considering Rodgers as a potential candidate, with the 52-year-old waiting for his next role after leaving Celtic last month.

The report claims that Fulham will 'sound out' Rodgers to establish whether he would be open to replacing Silva in the Craven Cottage dugout.

However, Fulham's underwhelming summer transfer window could deter Rodgers from taking on the role in the event of Silva's departure.

Silva was left disappointed by the club's lack of transfer activity, similar to the frustration Rodgers felt at Celtic following an unsatisfactory window.

Could Rodgers play waiting game?

Rodgers would be a strong option if Fulham need to find a new manager, although their current priority should be to do everything they can to persuade Silva to extend his stay.

From Rodgers's perspective, he may be looking to return to the Premier League after overseeing 312 top-flight games across spells with Liverpool and Leicester City.

Rodgers, who won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021, could decide to take his time to make sure his next role is the right one for him.

The former Celtic boss will surely want to take over a side that can offer European football or at the very least, have ambitions of playing in UEFA competition.