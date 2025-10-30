Sports Mole takes on bass player in The Horn, Nick True, for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 campaign.

The pick of the fixtures in gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign comes in North London on Saturday, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome rivals Chelsea.

There are seven games in total on Saturday, with Arsenal, Manchester United and the wounded champions Liverpool all in action, while two fixtures will take place on Sunday, including Manchester City's home fixture against high-flying Bournemouth.

The action will conclude on Monday evening at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland look to continue their excellent start to the season at home to Everton.

In the 10th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against bass player in The Horn, Nick True, who is an Arsenal fan.

Read on to discover Nick's and our predictions for gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how singer, songwriter Tom A. Smith performed in the ninth set of fixtures this season.

Saturday, 3pm

Nick: Palace 1-1 Brentford

Sports Mole: Palace 2-1 Brentford

The first two Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brentford finished goalless, but since then, both teams have scored in all six encounters between the two sides and we expect the net to ripple at both ends once again this weekend.

Brentford got the better of Palace last season and have the potential to put a sting in the tail of the Eagles once again, but we are backing the hosts to outscore their opponents on this occasion and return to winning ways in the top flight.

Saturday, 3pm

Nick: Forest 0-2 Man United

Sports Mole: Forest 1-2 Man United

Nottingham Forest are desperate to turn their fortunes around in the Premier League and will hope to stop leaking goals now that Dyche is at the helm. The Tricky Trees’ recent record against Man United offers some encouragement ahead of Saturday, but the resurgent Red Devils may pose a different challenge this time around now they appear to have found their groove.

Considering that Forest have not been firing on all cylinders in the final third, and Man United duo Cunha and Mbeumo are in fine form, we are backing the visitors to continue their hot streak and claim a narrow victory at the City Ground.

Saturday, 3pm

Nick: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

Sports Mole: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

Injuries may still be biting Arteta's men as the cold weather begins to bite, but the Spaniard's big-hitters are well-rested, well-oiled and still impenetrable at the back.

Burnley's penchant for goals will surely prove powerless against the leaders' rearguard, and via set-pieces or open play, the Gunners should score more than once en route to consecutive win number nine.

Saturday, 3pm

Nick: Brighton 2-1 Leeds

Sports Mole: Brighton 2-1 Leeds

A combined total of 29 goals have been conceded by Brighton (15) and Leeds (14) in the Premier League this season and we expect both teams to take advantage of each other’s defensive frailties this weekend.

Even though the Seagulls could be missing a number of first-team players through injury, Hurzeler should still field a strong enough squad to outscore the Whites at the Amex, where they are yet to lose this season (W2 D2).

Saturday, 3pm

Nick: Fulham 3-0 Wolves

Sports Mole: Fulham 1-1 Wolves

There is very little to separate these two out-of-form teams, so a closely-contested battle could be on the cards this weekend.

The absence of a few key players for Fulham might give Wolves a slight edge, but we still expect the hosts to come away with at least a share of the spoils from what could prove to be a frustrating afternoon for both sides.

Sunday, 5.30pm

Nick: Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea

Sports Mole: Tottenham 2-2 Chelsea

Chaos is so often the order of the day when Spurs face Chelsea at home, and with the Blues sharing 16 goals across their last three games in all tournaments, Saturday is likely to be no different.

Confidently predicting which version of Frank's Tottenham will show up is a fool's errand, and the Lilywhites are equally effective and vulnerable from dead-ball situations, so a gripping draw could be on the cards here.

Saturday, 8pm

Nick: Liverpool 0-0 Aston Villa

Sports Mole: Liverpool 2-2 Aston Villa

The majority of Liverpool's starters might be well-rested, but Aston Villa are too - the Lions had a complete rest in midweek thanks to their early EFL Cup exit and are the most in-form team in the land right now.

There is realistically little to no chance of the hosts wielding the axe on Slot, but both he and his players know just how massive Saturday's game is after Wednesday's ignominy.

While a win may be out of reach owing to their disjointed and permeable defence, we have faith in Liverpool to at least stop the losing rut in an entertaining draw.

Sunday, 2pm

Nick: West Ham 0-1 Newcastle

Sports Mole: West Ham 0-3 Newcastle

West Ham fans may have reacted with shock when they saw Santo's lineup at Elland Road, and their fears were proven right, so the Portuguese would do well to return to a more familiar setup against an in-form Newcastle outfit.

However, the Irons still look largely devoid of ideas in attack and at the back, so Howe's refreshed big-hitters should have no problems marching to their belated first Premier League away win of the season.

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Sunday, 2pm

Nick: Man City 2-2 Bournemouth

Sports Mole: Man City vs. Bournemouth - to follow

Sunderland vs. Everton

Monday, 8pm

Nick: Sunderland 2-1 Everton

Sports Mole: Sunderland vs. Everton - to follow

Nick True Q&A

How did you come to support Arsenal and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Nick: In our primary school we played Arsenal v Spurs and I chose red, thankfully! Winning the league unbeaten at Spurs in 2004, the ‘Invincibles’ is unbeatable! Also winning the league at Anfield in '89 in the last minute.

Who have been your favourite five players for Arsenal?

Nick: Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Liam Brady, Charlie Nicholas, Jimmy Greaves.

What's going on with the band at the moment?

Nick: October has been fantastic for The Horn! We played seven nights as main support to The Boomtown Rats which was amazing sold out and such fun. We had great crowd feedback and we recorded the last two tracks at the incredible Abbey Road studios for our second album out next year.

The Horn’s latest track ’Something You Forgot’ is out now.

You can follow The Horn on Instagram and X.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

2. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)

3. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

4. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

6. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

7. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)

8. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

9. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole