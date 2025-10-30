Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A resurgent Manchester United outfit will be looking to climb back into the top four of the Premier League table when they travel to the City Ground to face Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are out for revenge against the Tricky Trees after they were beaten in both home and away fixtures last season, most recently losing 1-0 on Forest’s turf in April.

Match preview

Following 39 days of misery under Ange Postecoglou, Nottingham Forest kick-started life under Sean Dyche with an important 2-0 home victory over Portuguese giants Porto in the Europa League, but they were unable to make a winning start under their new boss in the Premier League last weekend.

Indeed, Forest struggled to match the trademark intensity of a high-flying Bournemouth side and suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium, leaving the Tricky Trees in the relegation zone and three points behind Fulham in 17th place.

Forest have now lost six of their last seven Premier League games (D1), including the last four in a row without scoring, and they head into Saturday’s contest seeking to avoid losing five consecutive matches for the first time since October 2022. Forest last suffered five league defeats on the bounce without scoring a goal back in January 2004 in the second tier.

Premier League goals have been at a premium for Dyche, as his teams have failed to make the net ripple in 10 of his last 14 games in the division (nine out of 13 with Everton, one out of one with Forest). Among managers to take charge of at least 150 matches in Premier League history, Dyche has the lowest goals per game ratio (323 goals in 334 games, 0.97 per game).

Forest can at least take comfort from the fact that they have won each of their last three Premier League meetings with Man United, scoring six goals in the process. The last time they celebrated four successive league wins over the Red Devils was between February 1909 and September 1910.

Since matchday three in the Premier League (end of August), only leaders Arsenal (16) have accumulated more points than Man United (15 - W5 L2), while the Red Devils are the leading scorers in the division in that time (14).

Ruben Amorim appeared to be hanging onto his job by the thinnest of treats following a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brentford at the end of September, but his Man United team have responded in admirable fashion, putting together a three-match winning run for the first time since February 2024.

After celebrating victories over Sunderland and champions Liverpool, Man United continued their resurgence with a 4-2 home triumph against Brighton last weekend. Matheus Cunha scored his first goal for the Red Devils, while fellow summer signing Bryan Mbeumo struck twice to lift the mood and restore belief at Old Trafford.

Sitting sixth in the Premier League table, Man United were one of only three Premier League teams to win 100% of their matches in October, along with Arsenal and Aston Villa, and they could climb up to second place in the top-flight standings with another victory this weekend, if other results also go their way.

Man United’s away from leaves a lot to be desired, though, as they have collected only four PL points from a possible 12 on the road so far this season - three of which were claimed at Liverpool in their last away match - while they have lost their last two away league games against Nottingham Forest, last suffering three consecutive defeat at the City Ground between August 1965 and October 1967.

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

L D L L W L

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

L L L L W L

Manchester United Premier League form:

L W L W W W

Team News

Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina (hamstring) and Dilane Bakwa (unspecified) remain sidelined with injuries, while Chris Wood (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) will both be assessed ahead of kickoff after missing the defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

Summer signing James McAtee was left out of Dyche’s matchday squad for the loss at Bournemouth, with his absence a tactical decision rather than due to injury, and it remains to be seen whether the former Man City midfielder will feature in some capacity against Man United.

While the potential absence of Wood could see Igor Jesus continue as the central striker, captain Ryan Yates - who has started only one Premier League game this season - might be forced to begin as a substitute once again, as Dyche will likely stick with Man United-linked Elliot Anderson and Douglas Luiz in centre-midfield.

As for the Red Devils, Amorim is hopeful to have Harry Maguire fit to return after he missed the win over Brighton with a minor unspecified problem, but fellow defender Lisandro Martinez (knee) remains in the treatment room.

Leny Yoro could make way if Maguire is fit to start in the back three alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw, while Amorim may stick with Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot as wing-backs, with Patrick Dorgu providing cover on the substitutes’ bench.

Cunha has been involved in seven goals in his last four appearances against PL teams starting the day in the relegation zone (three goals, four assists) - all for Wolves between April 2024 and April 2025 - and he will likely continue in attack with Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest are desperate to turn their fortunes around in the Premier League and will hope to stop leaking goals now that Dyche is at the helm. The Tricky Trees’ recent record against Man United offers some encouragement ahead of Saturday, but the resurgent Red Devils may pose a different challenge this time around now they appear to have found their groove.

Considering that Forest have not been firing on all cylinders in the final third, and Man United duo Cunha and Mbeumo are in fine form, we are backing the visitors to continue their hot streak and claim a narrow victory at the City Ground.

