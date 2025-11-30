Liverpool transfer news: Reds among three Premier League clubs to 'enquire' for Everton talisman

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 09:59 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 10:34

Liverpool are reportedly among three Premier League clubs that are interested in Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international has established himself as a key part of the Everton squad since he arrived from Sheffield United in the summer of 2024.

Ndiaye scored 11 goals in 37 appearances in his first season at the club, including nine goals in 33 Premier League matches.

The 25-year-old has gone on to score four times in 13 top-flight outings this season, while he registered his only assist of the campaign in September's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool enquire over Ndiaye move

According to Foot Mercato, Everton's Merseyside rivals are showing an interest in signing Ndiaye in what would be a controversial move.

The report claims that Liverpool are one of three Premier League sides that have made an enquiry about Ndiaye's situation ahead of the new year.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the other two clubs that appear keen to prise the Everton star away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees will be reluctant to lose a key player, meaning they will demand a considerable fee, especially as he is under contract until the summer of 2029.

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Liverpool move to Ndiaye?

Ndiaye's versatility will appeal to Liverpool, with the attacker able to play in a variety of positions in the final third.

The reported Liverpool target has proven that he can play as a number 10, a central striker or on either flank as a winger.

However, Liverpool may have some doubts as to whether Ndiaye can make the step up to play for one of the biggest Premier League clubs.

Arne Slot's side may be looking for a player who has consistently registered a high volume of goal contributions, like Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

With that said, Ndiaye could be a viable alternative if the Reds are unable to land their top attacking targets in 2026.