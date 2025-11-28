Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Byron David | 28 Nov 2025 14:43 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 15:03

Nottingham Forest are working their way out of the relegation zone, and new manager Sean Dyche has worked his magic once again.

The Tricky Trees enter this fixture 16th on the Premier League table and on a run of three victories in a row in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Brighton are only two points behind the top four, and will want to make their European dreams come alive.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 44

Nottingham Forest wins: 19

Draws: 12

Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 13

The home side edge the head-to-head record by six victories across all their meetings that go back as far as 1949.

Forest won three of their last six clashes with Brighton, with the most recent fixture coming in the 2025 FA Cup quarter-final, where they could not be separated after 120 minutes.

Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez were the two who missed their spot kicks for Brighton that day, and even though Neco Williams missed for Forest, it was the Tricky Trees that advanced to the semis.

The Seagulls’ previous visit to Forest ended quite horribly, with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler saying that it was that game that changed his team in terms of development.

Chris Wood struck a hat-trick in that match, on his way to delivering 20 goals for the club last season, but he is still dealing with an injury and will not be back to haunt Brighton this time around.

When they were both in the Championship, they had clashed on 12 occasions, with Brighton dominating the records then, winning five of them and losing three.

Their final meeting as Championship clubs saw Forest host Brighton, when the hosts were 18th, and the visitors were second and preparing for promotion to the Premier League.

The hosts won 3-0 that day, with Zach Clough netting a brace, the first of which was disputed by the visitors, who claimed the ball came off Britt Assombalonga, who was standing in an offside position.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 29, 2025: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)

Feb 01, 2025: Nottingham Forest 7-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2024: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2024: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2023: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Apr 26, 2023: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2017: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Aug 12, 2016: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Apr 11, 2016: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Aug 07, 2015: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Feb 07, 2015: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Sep 27, 2014: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

May 03, 2014: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Oct 05, 2013: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 30, 2013: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Dec 15, 2012: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 24, 2012: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Dec 03, 2011: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 24, 2008: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (League One)

Last 6 Premier League meetings

Feb 01, 2025: Nottingham Forest 7-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2024: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2024: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2023: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Apr 26, 2023: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

