Bournemouth lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after triple suspension blow

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 10:18 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 10:38

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been dealt a devastating triple suspension blow ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton at the Vitality Stadium.

The South Coast side surrendered a 2-0 lead in a painful 3-2 reverse to Sunderland on Saturday at the Stadium of Light, where they also finished the game with 10 men after Lewis Cook's needless elbow on Noah Sadiki.

The long-serving midfielder now begins a three-game ban for violent conduct, while David Brooks and Marcos Senesi are also unavailable after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the campaign last time out.

Senesi was the only member of the banned trio to start at the Stadium of Light, and the only natural alternative to the centre-back is 18-year-old Veljko Milosavljevic, who is sure to start alongside Bafode Diakite at the back.

Iraola may also be tempted into an unenforced defensive change - swapping out Adam Smith for Alex Jimenez - but Alex Scott and Tyler Adams are safe in the middle thanks to Cook's ban.

Brooks's absence may not have altered Iraola's plans up front either, as Antoine Semenyo and Amine Adli - scorer of the opening goal against Sunderland - should be retained out wide.

However, a fit-again Justin Kluivert could threaten Marcus Tavernier's position, while Eli Junior Kroupi is a viable centre-forward alternative to Evanilson; Enes Unal may not be ready to start just yet.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Adli; Kroupi

> Click here to see how Everton could line up for this game