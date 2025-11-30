Everton lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as David Moyes makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 10:29 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 10:38

Everton manager David Moyes could make just the one change to his starting lineup when the Toffees face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Merseyside outfit were slain 4-1 by Newcastle United on Saturday night at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Tim Iroegbunam filled the boots of the suspended Idrissa Gueye.

The latter is serving the second of his three-game ban for his outburst at Michael Keane in the win over Manchester United, but Iroegbunam failed to cut the mustard in the middle and was replaced by Carlos Alcaraz at half time.

Moyes will surely now consider that change from the first whistle, but after Everton picked up no fresh fitness or disciplinary concerns on Saturday, the Scotsman will likely stick to a familiar formula otherwise.

Dwight McNeil, Beto and Tyler Dibling are all offensive alternatives, but Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye are all cornerstones of the team, while Thierno Barry is showing more promise up front by the week.

A lack of defensive alternatives sticks out like a sore thumb for Everton, so Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko should be retained ahead of Jordan Pickford.

Seamus Coleman (thigh), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia) and Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) are all sidelined for the visitors.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Alcaraz; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

