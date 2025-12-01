Liverpool face 500% transfer dilemma as Reds 'learn answer' on January deal for 25-year-old

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 12:41 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 17:30

Liverpool have reportedly been given an answer on whether they will be able to pull off a shock January move for Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

Reds boss Arne Slot surprised fans by dropping Mohamed Salah from the starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham United, but the Dutchman's bold move proved to be the correct one.

Liverpool ended a three-match losing run in all competitions with a 2-0 success in the capital, where Cody Gakpo claimed a goal and an assist while Florian Wirtz also put in an impressive display.

Slot affirmed after the game that Salah remains a part of Liverpool's future, but the off-form attacker turns 34 next year, so a long-term replacement is understandably being sought.

Everton's Ndiaye has been tipped as a surprise contender to inherit the Salah throne after an eye-catching start to the 2025-26 season with the Toffees, scoring four goals and setting up one more in 13 Premier League games.

Liverpool 'learn' Everton stance on Iliman Ndiaye transfer

© Imago

However, TEAMtalk reports that Everton have no interest in listening to any offers for Ndiaye in January, and David Moyes's men are under no pressure to entertain bids.

The 25-year-old is under contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium until 2029, and if teams come knocking in the summer, they would have to fork out north of £70m to stand a chance of securing a deal.

Everton could therefore make close to or north of a 500% profit on the attacker, whom they paid Marseille just £15.8m for in 2024 following his previous stint at Sheffield United.

Ndiaye has now banked 15 goals and one assist from 52 matches in all tournaments for Moyes's men, and the Senegal international himself is also said to be content on the blue half of Merseyside.

Liverpool are thought to be just one of eight teams interested in Ndiaye, who also has admirers at Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

What Iliman Ndiaye alternatives can Liverpool target?

Everton's unwavering stance on Ndiaye is hardly a surprise while they battle in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and the Toffees hold all the cards at the negotiating table.

However, the same cannot be said for Bournemouth regarding Antoine Semenyo, who is understood to have a £65m release clause in the terms of his contract, making the Cherries powerless to prevent a winter departure.

Liverpool are expected to be one of the teams battling for Semenyo over the winter, although Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United could present stiff competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh has also been mentioned as a potential alternative for Liverpool, who return to Premier League action on Wednesday evening against Sunderland at Anfield.