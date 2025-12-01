Preview: Liverpool vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 15:24 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 17:29

Whether Liverpool's West Ham United triumph was a false dawn or a sign of better things to come will become clearer in Wednesday's Premier League home clash against high-flying Sunderland.

While the Reds strolled to a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium over the weekend, the Black Cats had to erase a 2-0 deficit in a chaotic 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light.

Match preview

Aided by the most nonsensical of nonsensical red cards to Lucas Paqueta, Liverpool pulled themselves out of yet another rut in the capital, taking down a formerly in-form West Ham to end a three-match losing run.

Alexander Isak's maiden Premier League strike for Liverpool - which ended his joint-longest scoring drought in the competition of seven games - preceded a late clincher from Cody Gakpo, as the under-fire Arne Slot was rewarded for a bold selection decision.

Mohamed Salah watched the entirety of Sunday's success from the bench, and Liverpool's exploits without him may suggest that the writing is on the wall for one of the club's greatest-ever players, but Slot has affirmed that the Egyptian still has a part to play.

With or without Salah in the XI, Liverpool endeavour to crack the European places in the Premier League table this week; the eighth-placed champions' total of 21 points is just three fewer than third-placed Chelsea and four below second-placed Manchester City.

Both at Anfield alone and in the Premier League altogether, the hosts have also won each of their last 12 top-flight matches against newly-promoted clubs, although Sunderland have not just been any other newly-promoted club this season.

Regis Le Bris and his current crop of Black Cats can proudly claim to have made Sunderland history last weekend, as for the first time ever - after 188 attempts - Wednesday's visitors came back from 2-0 down to win a Premier League game.

Amine Adli's opener and Tyler Adams's wonder strike gave Bournemouth the dream start at the Stadium of Light, but responses from Enzo Le Fee, Bertrand Traore and super sub Brian Brobbey completed a colossal Sunderland comeback.

By virtue of snapping a three-game winless run in the Premier League, Le Bris's men continue to lead all of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in sixth place, only trailing fifth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference.

The Black Cats head to Anfield with the second-worst attacking away record in the 2025-26 Premier League, though - netting just three goals on the road this term - although only three sides have shipped fewer than their six on their travels.

Furthermore, Wednesday's visitors have never beaten Liverpool in a Premier League match at Anfield - last triumphing on the Reds' turf in a league match in 1983 - although it has been nearly nine years since their last meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in January 2017.

Liverpool Premier League form:

L

L

W

L

L

W

Liverpool form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

L

W

Sunderland Premier League form:

W

W

D

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

All Anfield eyes will no doubt be on Salah's participation in Wednesday's game, but unless Dominik Szoboszlai shows signs of fatigue, Slot will surely see no need to disrupt the attacking harmony in midweek.

Gakpo, Isak and Florian Wirtz - whose effervescent display against West Ham was also lauded - should therefore be retained too, but Milos Kerkez and Joe Gomez may vacate the full-back roles; the latter will likely not be ready for two starts in quick succession.

Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (unspecified) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) are expected to miss out, so Slot - who has often spoken about needing to protect Gomez - may throw Curtis Jones back into the right-back position.

Regarding Sunderland's availability, Aji Alese (shoulder) and Habib Diarra (groin) will not be involved in this one, but the Black Cats otherwise boast a healthy squad for the trip to Anfield.

Brobbey's strike off the bench on Saturday means that the 23-year-old has contributed to three goals in his last five Premier League appearances, and the Dutchman may have put his name in the hat for a first top-flight start of the new term.

Brobbey could spearhead the charge in a changed shape for Sunderland, who can introduce Lutsharel Geertruida for Chemsdine Talbi should Le Bris seek greater defensive stability.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee; Traore, Brobbey

We say: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland

Liverpool's successes over Aston Villa and Real Madrid preceded an abysmal three-match losing run, so there is no guarantee that victory against West Ham will trigger a Reds revival, especially against a Sunderland side with their tails as high as can be.

However, Le Bris's men have not yet found the formula for attacking success on the road, and a rejuvenated Kop should help propel the champions to a second straight Premier League win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.