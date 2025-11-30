Liverpool vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 23:12 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:24

Liverpool will hope to continue their charge for the Champions League places when they host Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Arne Slot managed to ease some of the pressure on his job after he guided the club to a 2-0 win against West Ham United on Sunday, though the Reds are only in eighth place with 21 points.

Sunderland overcame Bournemouth 3-2 in a dramatic clash on Saturday, and the win left them in sixth place with 22 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Sunderland.

What time does Liverpool vs. Sunderland kick off?

This game will kick off at 8:15pm on Wednesday, December 3 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Sunderland being played?

Liverpool will host Sunderland at Anfield, a ground that the Reds have lost back-to-back games in.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on the Sky Sports Football.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

The game's key events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Sunderland?

Anfield would have previously been considered a fortress, especially as the club only lost twice at the stadium in 27 games last season.

Slot's side have already been beaten four times at home this term, including in their past two matches at the ground, conceding seven times while scoring once.

Sunderland have only lost one of their six most recent fixtures, but they have drawn two and been defeated in one of their last four outings.

Regis Le Bris's Black Cats have conceded five goals in their past four games, and Liverpool will hope to exploit their defensive vulnerability,

However, the Reds' clean sheet against West Ham was their first in four matches, and they conceded 10 times in that period.

Perhaps fans should expect an entertaining clash on Wednesday, but it could be one that leaves the travelling set of supporters happier, even if their team only take a point.