Nottingham Forest injury news: Sean Dyche delivers Morgan Gibbs-White update ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion fixture

28 Nov 2025

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has suggested that both Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White could be available for selection against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Forest head into Sunday's Premier League game with the Seagulls having scored three times in victories over Leeds United, Liverpool and Malmo.

Dyche made seven alterations for the win over the Swedish side in the Europa League on Thursday, partly a consequence of Gibbs-White having to drop out through injury.

Meanwhile, Murillo was shown clutching his hamstring during the Malmo fixture, naturally making him a doubt for their upcoming contest.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Dyche indicated that the duo may feature at the City Ground.

Dyche provides Nottingham Forest injury update

On Gibbs-White, Dyche said: "Hopefully it’s settling down. We’re not expecting at this stage that it’s too serious. We’re hopeful he’ll be right for the weekend.”

When quizzed on Murillo, Dyche added that he is expecting the Brazilian to be passed fit.

However, the Forest boss revealed that the likes of Ola Aina, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Dilane Bakwa and Chris Wood would all remain on the sidelines:

Dyche said: "They’re making good progress. There’s two or three of them slightly in advance to where we thought they would be.

“They’re making good progress with the sport science team but they still need some training with us. Hopefully that will be sooner rather than later but they are getting closer.”

Gibbs-White update a major boost

Prior to Dyche's arrival, Gibbs-White's output in the final third had been considerably lower than it was in 2024-25.

Across the last six matches in all competitions, the England international has netted four times, all in separate fixtures.

Furthermore, if Gibbs-White plays on Sunday, he will be attempting to score in four successive Premier League games for the first time in his career.