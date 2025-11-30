Bournemouth vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 10:48 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 11:01

Only one point apart in the Premier League table, Bournemouth and Everton do battle at the Vitality Stadium in Tuesday evening's South Coast clash.

The Cherries return home on the back of an excruciating 3-2 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, but Andoni Iraola's men have gone unbeaten in all six of their Premier League matches at the Vitality so far this term.

Meanwhile, David Moyes's men should welcome another away day after the events of Saturday evening, when they were embarrassed 4-1 by Newcastle United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 22

Bournemouth wins: 10

Draws: 2

Everton wins: 10

Bournemouth and Everton only became regular rivals following the Cherries' first Premier League promotion, and as such, there have only been 22 competitive meetings between the two clubs in all competitions.

The victories column is perfectly split down the middle, as both the Toffees and the South Coast side have claimed 10 wins against the other, while just two matches have ended in a share of the spoils.

Bournemouth have built up a dominant streak over their Merseyside foes in recent times, though, winning each of their last four meetings across all competitions, encompassing one FA Cup success and three Premier League triumphs.

Andoni Iraola's side did the double over Everton in the 2024-25 Premier League, including an unforgettable 3-2 comeback win at Goodison Park, where they were 2-0 down in the 86th minute before a miraculous late turnaround.

The Cherries then enjoyed a less chaotic 1-0 win on home soil in January, before bringing the curtain down on Everton's Goodison Park FA Cup journey with a 2-0 fourth-round victory in February 2025.

The Toffees won both meetings with Bournemouth in 2023 - a 1-0 home success in May and 3-0 Merseyside triumph in October - but the Cherries also won four straight clashes before that, meaning that they have prevailed in eight of the last 10 head-to-heads between the two outfits.

Furthermore, Bournemouth have never suffered defeat in a Premier League home game against Everton, whose only two triumphs at Dean Court to date came in the 2015-16 FA Cup and 1985-86 EFL Cup.

The two teams clashed just three times before the Premier League era, as Everton claimed a 5-3 aggregate win in that 1985-86 League Cup second-round tie, and the Toffees also demolished Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic 5-0 during their inaugural meeting in the 1936-37 FA Cup.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 08, 2025: Everton 0-2 Bournemouth (FA Cup)

Jan 04, 2025: Bournemouth 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Everton 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2024: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2023: Everton 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 08, 2022: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton (EFL Cup)

Jul 26, 2020: Everton 1-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2019: Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2019: Everton 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2018: Bournemouth 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2017: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2017: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2017: Everton 6-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2016: Bournemouth 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2016: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 20, 2016: Bournemouth 0-2 Everton (FA Cup)

Nov 28, 2015: Bournemouth 3-3 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 07, 1985: Bournemouth 0-2 Everton (EFL Cup)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 04, 2025: Bournemouth 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Everton 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2024: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2023: Everton 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

Jul 26, 2020: Everton 1-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2019: Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2019: Everton 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2018: Bournemouth 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

