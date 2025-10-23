Nottingham Forest's new era gets underway with superb 2-0 victory over Porto in the Europa League as recently-appointed manager Sean Dyche delivers a streak-snapping first win in 11 games.

Nottingham Forest dominated the early proceedings and quickly took the lead when captain Morgan Gibbs-White converted from the spot after Jan Bednarek was penalised for a handball, and while Porto did grow into the game, the hosts comfortably marched into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

Porto had a much stronger start to the second half, and the visitors thought they had equalised when Bednarek struck, but a swift VAR check ruled the goal out for an offside against Samu, and Nottingham Forest regained control following that decision, eventually doubling their lead through Igor Jesus's penalty, sealing a 2-0 win in Dyche's first game in charge.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It was far from a typical Dyche performance, but there were certainly aspects of Nottingham Forest's side that have clearly been inspired by their new manager.

Nottingham Forest had more possession than Porto throughout the game and created several chances after long periods of build-up play, while they also looked extremely dangerous in transitions, particularly through the likes of Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Tricky Trees also appeared far more assured and confident in defence, with Nottingham Forest impressively defending their box and effectively shutting down Samu in attack for Porto, overall looking much more comfortable than in their recent defeats.

Given this is just their first match under Dyche, with the new manager only having a handful of training sessions under his belt, there are plenty of encouraging signs for Nottingham Forest moving forward.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. PORTO HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Gibbs-White goal vs. Porto (19th min, Nottingham Forest 1-0 Porto)



Morgan Gibbs-White converts from the spot to give Nottingham Forest the lead against Porto ⚽ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/XAdgSZhssq

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2025

Gibbs-White gets Nottingham Forest up and running!

Igor Jesus and Jan Bednarek both contest Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross, but the ball strikes the arm of the defender and the referee swiftly points to the spot.

Gibbs-White steps up in the absence of regular taker Chris Wood, sending Diogo Costa the wrong way as he slots into the bottom-left corner.

Igor Jesus goal vs. Porto (77th min, Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto)



Igor Jesus doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead from the spot ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4LolXXEPwp

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2025

Nottingham Forest make it two! Jesus has his first City Ground goal!

Nicolas Savona is brought down inside the box by Martim Fernandes but the referee books the Nottingham Forest man for simulation, but after a brief VAR check, the decision is overturned and the penalty is awarded.

Gibbs-White hands the ball to Jesus, and the Brazilian smashes his penalty down the middle of the goal, doubling Nottingham Forest's lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOUGLAS LUIZ

Luiz brilliantly partnered Elliot Anderson in the middle of the park for Nottingham Forest today, allowing the English midfielder to operate higher up the pitch in possession while also effectively screening the defence.

Luiz made three interceptions, two tackles, three clearances and seven recoveries throughout the 90 minutes, while he also won six duels.

Several other Nottingham Forest players also impressed in their first win since the opening day of the campaign, but Luiz was our pick of the bunch.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. PORTO MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 51%-49% Porto

Shots: Nottingham Forest 8-10 Porto

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 3-2 Porto

Corners: Nottingham Forest 3-8 Porto

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 13-15 Porto

BEST STATS



Igor Jesus in the Europa League this season: ? 3 games ⚽️ 3 goals On fire in Europe ? pic.twitter.com/yI3AH2GpXN

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Nottingham Forest will now aim to build on their first win under Dyche when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Porto will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to face Moreirense in Liga Portugal on Monday night.

