Bournemouth handed Sean Dyche a 2-0 defeat in his Nottingham Forest Premier League debut on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Marcus Tavernier and Eli Junior Kroupi.

Bournemouth utterly dominated the opening 45 minutes, holding 64% possession and taking 11 shots to Nottingham Forest's three, and they were thoroughly deserving of their 2-0 lead at the break, thanks to a stunning olimpico goal from Tavernier and Kroupi's superb long-range strike.

A swathe of Nottingham Forest changes at the break saw the visitors enjoy a significantly stronger second half, controlling the ball and creating several opportunities, but Bournemouth were able to effectively limit the Tricky Trees to mostly speculative efforts, with the hosts ultimately retaining their clean sheet to confirm the 2-0 victory.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Bournemouth were sensational in the opening 45 minutes, displaying such intense and high-tempo football that appeared to shellshock the Nottingham Forest players, who were clueless as how to stop the Cherries.

Andoni Iraola's side play such a punchy and fast, short passing style that opponents often struggle to contain, and that was certainly the case in the first half, with the constant movement of Bournemouth players and the ball causing the Nottingham Forest defence to be dragged out of position as they attempted to close down the ball and attackers.

Bournemouth's ability to quickly win the ball back deep inside the opposition half is also vital to their ongoing success, allowing the Cherries to build immense pressure on the opposition backline, often leading to Iraola's side capitalising on a lack of concentration to score a goal.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest were significantly stronger in the second half, controlling more of the ball and appearing more comfortable in defensive situations, but there is still undoubtedly a long way to go before they are going to look anywhere near back to their best under new boss Dyche.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Marcus Tavernier goal vs. Nottingham Forest (25th min, Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest)



Marcus Tavernier has scored DIRECTLY from a corner kick to open the scoring against Nottingham Forest ?? pic.twitter.com/1JguOiwV0I

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

Unbelievable! Tavernier scores directly from the corner!

Bournemouth are given a controversial corner as Neco Williams looks to have tackled the ball out of play, but it appears to ricochet off Tavernier.

Tavernier steps up to deliver for the Cherries, and the winger's cross curls and loops over Matz Sels and sensationally into the back of the net!

Eli Junior Kroupi goal vs. Nottingham Forest (40th min, Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest)



"He is UNSTOPPABLE right now" Eli Junior Krupi has fired in Bournemouth's second ? pic.twitter.com/AYU2LNKjmF

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

Kroupi spectacularly doubles Bournemouth's lead!

Kroupi picks up the ball inside the centre circle and quickly drives towards the Nottingham Forest goal, feinting to go left, cutting onto his right and lining up the shot.

The forward strikes from long range, sending a dipping effort flying into the bottom left corner, giving Sels no chance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ADRIEN TRUFFERT

Truffert was brilliant in both defence and attack for Bournemouth today, producing a fantastic all-round performance that is utterly deserving of this award.

The French full-back won the most tackles (three) and won the most duels (10) of any player on the pitch today, superbly locking down the left side of the pitch for the Cherries.

Truffert also combines brilliantly with Antoine Semenyo, with his overlapping runs allowing the winger to cut inside and into the areas where he is most effective.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 52%-48% Nottingham Forest

Shots: Bournemouth 13-8 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: Bournemouth 5-4 Nottingham Forest

Corners: Bournemouth 6-4 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: Bournemouth 17-7 Nottingham Forest

BEST STATS



Marcus Tavernier's goal is the first goal scored directly from a corner in the Premier League since Matheus Cunha vs. Manchester United in December 2024. ⚽️#BOUNFO pic.twitter.com/LtJGyyHsCu

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 26, 2025



Eli Kroupi is the first Frenchman to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Jean-Philippe Mateta in January. ?? pic.twitter.com/hmqOkN0Sxq

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 26, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Bournemouth will aim to continue their fantastic eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will aim to record their first Premier League victory under Sean Dyche when they host Manchester United in the new manager's first home game at the City Ground on Saturday.

