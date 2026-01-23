Preview: Al Riyadh vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 23 Jan 2026 11:33 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:32

Struggling Al-Riyadh will have their hands full when they face league leaders Al-Hilal in a Saudi Pro League week 18 fixture at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday.

Having failed to win in their last 10 league games (D4, L6), the hosts could see their relegation woes compounded by a result other than a win against a rampant Al-Hilal side.

Match preview

Al-Riyadh are in danger of losing their place in the Saudi top division, as they have endured a torrid campaign so far, recording only two victories after 16 league fixtures.

Jose Daniel Carreno’s team started the season poorly, winning only one of their first five fixtures (L4), but they had some respite, putting together a three-match unbeaten run, which included a win and two draws between October and early November, to stay 12th in the table.

Since that narrow 1-0 triumph over Al-Kholood on October 23, the capital side have not been able to earn another victory, managing four draws and six losses in the following 10 top-flight games.

Their bane since the start of the season has been their lack of solidity at the back, having conceded a league-high 36 goals—a situation which is underpinned by their inability to keep a clean sheet in the last 11 outings across all competitions.

At the other end of the pitch, the hosts have also struggled, scoring a miserly 16 goals, a tally which is the joint-third-worst in the league.

Nevertheless, they can draw some confidence from the fact that they scored two goals in their stalemate against Al-Okhdood, marking the first time they have found the back of the net twice in one game since August, when they lost 3-2 to Neom SC.

Currently 16th in the standings, the hosts have also failed to win in their last five home games (D2, L3).

Elsewhere, Al-Hilal have won all but one of their seven away fixtures in the 2025-26 campaign, with the exception being a matchday three 3-3 draw against Al-Ahli in August.

Besides the 19 points they have amassed on the road, the Blue Waves have been prolific in away engagements, scoring 21 times and conceding only seven.

Simone Inzaghi and his charges will view the trip to Riyadh as an opportunity to improve on their away form and the overall points haul, as they seek to wrestle the title from Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad.

The visitors will be aiming to do a double over Al-Riyadh, having won the reverse fixture at the start of the season 2-0, courtesy of goals from Malcom and Moteb Al-Harbi.

A victory for Al-Hilal on Sunday would see them extend their lead over Al-Nassr to 10 points before they face Al-Taawoun on Monday.

Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League form:

L

L

D

L

L

D

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Al-Riyadh have an injury-free squad heading into this fixture, and it will not be a surprise if Carreno sends out the same team that started their previous match.

Milan Borjan is the undisputed first choice, and he is set to man the goal, with defensive cover from the trio of Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Ahmed Khatir and Yoann Barbet.

Upfront, Mamadou Sylla, who has six goals to his name, should get the nod to lead the line, with Teddy Okou and Ibrahim Bayesh providing support from the wide areas.

Not much is expected to change for the visiting side, as most of the regulars are fit and available for selection.

Although Theo Hernandez and Ruben Neves are one caution away from suspension, the duo are expected to be named in the starting XI for Sunday’s fixture.

In attack, Darwin Nunez and Marcos Leonardo have 14 goals between them, and are expected to continue their partnership up front.

Al Riyadh possible starting lineup:

Borjan; Al-Khaibari, Khatir, Barbet; Al Harfi, Soro, Toze, Al Board; Bayesh, Sylla, Okou

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Al Rubaie; Hernandez, Mari, Lajami, Al Harbi; Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcolm; Nunez, Marcos Leonardo

We say: Al Riyadh 0-3 Al-Hilal



The hosts have been less than impressive so far, and with the league leaders coming to town, their woes could be worsened.

Considering the gulf in quality and the appalling defensive record of the home side, we do not envisage any other outcome aside from a victory for Al-Hilal, and we reckon the visitors will claim a 3-0 triumph.

