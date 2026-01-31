Preview: Al Riyadh vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 31 Jan 2026 13:55 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 14:40

Al Riyadh will host Al Nassr at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Monday afternoon in the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts enter the contest hovering just above the relegation zone, while the title-chasing visitors arrive looking to maintain pressure on league leaders Al Hilal.

Match preview

It has been a challenging season for Al Riyadh, who find themselves 15th in the Saudi Pro League standings, just one point above the drop zone with only 12 points from 18 matches.

Daniel Carreno’s side have managed only two wins all season, alongside six draws and 10 defeats, highlighting their ongoing struggles.

Defensive frailties have been a major concern for Al Riyadh, who have conceded a league-high 38 goals while scoring just 18, leaving them with one of the worst goal differences in the division.

Their recent form offers little encouragement, as they are winless in their last five league outings, recording three draws and two defeats.

Last time out, Al Riyadh were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Najma, a result that once again underlined their inability to turn competitive performances into maximum points.

Despite Carreno’s emphasis on defensive organisation, the team have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 matches and have not won any of their previous 13 league fixtures.

Home advantage has provided little relief, with Al Riyadh registering just two wins from nine matches at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, alongside three draws and four defeats.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Al Nassr, by contrast, continue to enjoy a strong season and sit second in the table with 43 points, three behind leaders Al Hilal.

From 18 matches, the visitors have recorded 14 wins, one draw and three defeats, scoring an impressive 48 goals while conceding just 18.

Their recent form has been particularly encouraging, with four wins from their last five matches.

Most recently, they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Al Kholood, further cementing their status as genuine title contenders.

Jorge Jesus's men have also been reliable on the road, boasting an away record of six wins, one draw and two defeats, and their dominance in this fixture is clear.

The reverse meeting ended in a commanding 5-1 victory for Al Nassr, while they are unbeaten in their last five encounters with Al Riyadh, winning four and drawing one.

Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League form:

DLLDDD

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

LLWWWW

Team News

© Imago

Al Riyadh are expected to line up with experienced goalkeeper Milan Borjan between the posts, shielded by a back four of Ammar Al-Harfi, Mohammed Al-Khaibari, Yoann Barbet and Osama Al-Bawardi.

In midfield, Ahmed Al Siyahi and Ismaila Soro should provide balance, supported by Ibrahim Bayesh and Toze in wider areas.

Mamadou Sylla is set to lead the attack once again, likely partnered by Saud Haroun, who found the net in their previous outing.

Al Nassr, meanwhile, remain without Sami Al-Najei and Saad Haqawi, who are both continuing their recovery from injury.

Aside from those absences, the visitors are close to full strength.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the scoresheet last time out and is expected to lead the line once more, alongside Joao Felix, who will be eager to end his recent goal drought.

In defence, Mohamed Simakan and Inigo Martinez should continue at centre-back, while Ali Alhassan and Angelo Gabriel are set to feature in midfield.

Al Riyadh possible starting lineup:

Borjan; Al-Harfi, Al-Khaibari, Barbet, Al-Bawardi; Toze, Soro, Al Siyahi, Bayesh; Haroun, Sylla

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Al-Nasser, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Ghanam; Coman, Angelo Gabriel, Alhassan, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

We say: Al Riyadh 0-2 Al-Nassr

Al Riyadh’s prolonged winless run and defensive issues make this a difficult fixture to approach with confidence.

Al Nassr’s superior quality, attacking firepower and strong away form should see them claim a routine victory as they continue their pursuit of the league title.

