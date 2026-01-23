Preview: Metz vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 23 Jan 2026 12:08 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:35

Metz welcome Lyon to Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday knowing their fight for Ligue 1 survival ramps up a notch as the business end of the campaign fast-approaches.

At the other end of the spectrum, the fourth-placed visitors arrive on the road once more, firmly focused on keeping pace in a tightly-packed European qualification race.

Match preview

Life back in the top flight has proven unforgiving for Les Grenats following promotion last season, with Stephane Le Mignan's men managing just three wins from their opening 18 league outings.

Currently without a victory in six Ligue 1 matches, Metz come into this contest short on confidence after slipping to a 2-1 defeat away at Gary O’Neil’s Strasbourg last weekend.

Defensive fragility has been their Achilles’ heel all campaign, with 40 goals conceded — the worst tally in the division.

That said, the cellar-dwellers have form for rising to the occasion, having already claimed surprise wins over Lens and Nice, while pushing Paris Saint-Germain close in a thrilling 3-2 defeat.

Having been threatened with potential relegation due to club debts at the beginning of the campaign, Lyon, by contrast, are enjoying quite the resurgence, and have registered seven consecutive victories across all competitions.

Paulo Fonseca’s side also arrive buoyed by European success, sitting top of the Europa League league phase after sealing progression to the knockouts with a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Young Boys on Thursday.

Domestically, Les Gones continued their fine run with a 2-1 triumph over 10-man Brest, courtesy of strikes from prolific Pavel Sulc and Abner Vinicius.

History also smiles kindly on the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Metz and ran out convincing 3-0 winners in August, a scoreline that flattered the hosts only thanks to a heroic showing from goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer.

Metz Ligue 1 form:

LLLLDL

Metz form (all competitions):

LLWDLL

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

DWLWWW

Lyon form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

Metz look set to be without Pape Sy once again, with the defender continuing to recover from a head injury, while Joseph Mangondo remains sidelined after a knee problem has ruled him out for the entire campaign to date.

There is better news for the hosts elsewhere, however, as Koffi Kouao returns following a one-game suspension, while Habib Diallo and Cheikh Sabaly are both expected to be available after rejoining the squad following Africa Cup of Nations success.

For Lyon, Ernest Nuamah is edging closer to a comeback after last featuring competitively in the spring of 2025, as he nears the end of his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Rachid Ghezzal continues to battle fitness frustrations after a disrupted start to his spell with Les Gones, with the winger currently sidelined due to a groin issue.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Kouao, Gbamin, Yegbe, Colin; B. Traore, Deminguet; Sane, Hein, Tsitaishvili; Sabaly

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Grief; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Kluivert, Tagliafico; Tessman, Morton, Abner, Sulc; Endrick, Moreira

We say: Metz 1-3 Lyon

While Metz may rise for the bigger occasion, Lyon’s momentum, firepower, and growing confidence under Fonseca should ultimately tell, with Les Gones expected to outgun the league’s bottom side despite a spirited home showing.

