Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as James Garner cuts down Sean Dyche's Tricky Trees

Everton ended 2025 on a positive note in the Premier League, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Tuesday.

When the Toffees beat the Tricky Trees 3-0 back on December 6, that win marked four wins in five games for the Merseysiders, but they came into this clash having lost two and drawn one of their three matches in the aftermath.

David Moyes's side still struggled to create many clear-cut chances on Tuesday, but they found a breakthrough when former Forest midfielder James Garner finished off a fine through ball from Dwight McNeil with just 19 minutes on the clock.

Sean Dyche's men were the better team overall, but they failed to make the most of their dominant 70% possession despite taking 21 shots and calling Jordan Pickford into action on six occasions, and were made to pay late on.

After some fine work from Garner to put Mamadou Thierno Barry one-versus-one with Forest goalkeeper John, the striker made no mistake and put the game beyond the hosts.

The Garibaldis continued to create chances in the dying moments, but Morgan Gibbs-White was unable to convert the best of them - a microcosm of the Tricky Trees' performance.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Forest will feel hard done by on Tuesday night, but they can only have themselves to blame given that they enjoyed the vast majority of possession and - in truth - created enough to have won the game.

This latest loss means that Dyche's side have ended 2025 with a disappointing run of three straight defeats, during which they have only scored once.

In any case, the Tricky Trees remain four points clear of West Ham United in the relegation zone, though they will face Aston Villa in the new year, and could see that cushion reduced further in the coming weeks.

As for Everton, this victory was their first in four outings, and has them eighth in the Premier League, where they are just two points shy of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Under Dyche, Everton were regularly fighting for their survival, but Moyes has fans looking at the opposite end of the table and dreaming of bringing European football to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

19th min: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton (James Garner)

Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam holds the ball up on the right flank and lays it off to McNeil, who looks up and picks out the run of Garner.

The Blues' number 37 then turns a rifles a powerful, first-time strike across the goalkeeper and into the bottom-left corner.

79th min: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton (Thierno Barry)

Garner baits Murillo into closing him down on the left wing before skilfully turning the defender and driving towards goal.

The Toffees man then slides a perfectly weighted pass in to Barry, who finishes off a one-on-one, though he was fortunate considering that shot-stopper John got a hand to his shot.

83rd min: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) big chance missed

Forest swing the ball in from the right, and after a flick-on from Taiwo Awoniyi, Gibbs-White has the chance to pull one back at the far post, but he heads the ball straight at Pickford from within the six-yard box.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAMES GARNER

Garner has been one of Everton's most influential players when fit, and in a game of few moments for the Toffees, his individual brilliance made the difference.

Scoring the first goal and assisting the sealer, the midfielder also chipped in with three tackles and five ball recoveries on Tuesday.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 70%-30% Everton

Shots: Nottingham Forest 21-11 Everton

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 6-3 Everton

Corners: Nottingham Forest 9-2 Everton

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 11-9 Everton

WHAT NEXT?

Forest will travel to take on Aston Villa on Saturday for their first Premier League game of 2026, while Everton will welcome Brentford to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.