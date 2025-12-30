Nottingham Forest vs. Everton: Two club firsts on line for Toffees ahead of City Ground showdown

By Darren Plant | 30 Dec 2025 13:13 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 13:14

Everton will have two club firsts on the line when they face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Both sides head into the game at the City Ground sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

While Everton are without a top-flight victory in three outings, Forest have lost three of their most recent four fixtures in the division.

There is added urgency for Forest to return to winning ways as they sit just five points above 18th-placed West Ham United.

Nevertheless, it is Everton that have two streaks on the line as they prepare to travel to the East Midlands.

© Imago / Action Plus

What club firsts can Everton set against Nottingham Forest?

Everton have enjoyed their recent trips to the City Ground, putting together a five-match unbeaten streak at the stadium.

Having prevailed 1-0 in each of their last two visits, Everton have the chance to record three successive away league victories over Forest for the first time in their history.

However, Everton are also looking to avoid losing their last game of a calendar year for the third time in a row for the first time.

Coincidentally, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Forest when the teams squared off on December 29, 2024.

In sharp contrast, Forest are attempting to win their final fixture of a calendar year for the third year in a row for the first time since between 2008 and 2010.

If Forest are able to keep a clean sheet against the Merseyside outfit, Everton would have gone four Premier League fixtures without scoring for the first time since November/December last year.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Pivotal game for the Premier League relegation scrap?

There is a scenario where Forest could move eight points clear of the relegation zone. That would be achieved if they overcome Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion defeat West Ham at the London Stadium.

On the flip side, Sean Dyche's team may end the night with just the two-point cushion if the opposite results occur.

At a time when Forest hold the joint-fifth worst home return in the division, Everton possess the ninth-best away record.