Watch: Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi pulled to the ground by pitch invader in Puerto Rico friendly

Watch: Messi pulled to the ground by pitch invader in Inter Miami friendly
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was hauled to the ground as security attempted to grab a pitch invader in Thursday's friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

Javier Mascherano's side were originally due to face the Ecuadorian side on February 13, but an injury to Messi forced the game to be rescheduled to February 26.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner featured as a half-time substitute at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon.

Messi scored the game's decisive goal in the 70th minute, calmly dispatching a penalty to fire the Herons to a 2-1 victory.

While there were no more goals, there were chaotic scenes in the closing stages when some fans managed to get on the pitch. 

Messi pulled to ground in Inter Miami friendly

One fan in a Barcelona shirt took a selfie with Messi in the centre circle, while another asked for an autograph.

In the process on giving the autograph, Messi was grabbed by another pitch invader, who put his arms around the waist of the Argentina international. 

A security guard then tackled the pitch invader, taking Messi to the ground with him. 

The 38-year-old quickly got back to his feet and was then seen in conversation with Independiente del Valle forward Carlos Gonzalez. 

While Messi came out unscathed, there will be questions asked about how so many fans were able to get near the Inter Miami star. 

When will Messi play next?

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will quickly turn their focus to Sunday's MLS away meeting with Orlando City.

The reigning MLS champions will be looking for a positive response after falling to a heavy 3-0 defeat in their season opener against Los Angeles FC.

Messi will also be targeting another successful outing against Orlando, having scored six goals in four appearances against the team from Florida.

