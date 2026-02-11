Lionel Messi injury blow forces Inter Miami to reschedule friendly at late notice

By Ben Sully | 11 Feb 2026 23:51 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 00:22

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi delivered an update on the injury that forced the postponement of a friendly against Independiente del Valle.

The Herons were due to conclude their pre-season schedule with a game against the Ecuadorian side in Puerto Rico on Friday.

However, the match has been postponed and rescheduled to February 26, following the news that the star attraction, Messi, sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's friendly against Barcelona SC in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The 38-year-old scored and provided an assist before being withdrawn as part of a triple change before the hour mark.

Inter Miami reschedule friendly following Messi injury

In a statement, Inter Miami said: "Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, February 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then.

"The player underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis. His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days."

In a further update about the upcoming friendly, the Herons said: "The club, in collaboration with the event promoter and the government of Puerto Rico, believe shifting the match will allow for the best experience for fans in Puerto Rico.

"The match will remain at 7 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Local) at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon, Puerto Rico and the opponent also remains Independiente del Valle."

Messi provides injury update

Messi has also provided an update on the injury that forced the friendly to be pushed back by two weeks.

I wanted to send this message to the people of Puerto Rico and all the people that will be going to the training session and game," Messi said.

"We know the excitement and the desire you have to watch an Inter Miami match, and it will be very special to make it happen soon.”

As a result of the postponement, the game will now take place five days after Inter Miami begin the new MLS season with an away match against Los Angeles FC.

Javier Mascherano's side will head into the campaign as the reigning champions after beating Vancouver Whitecaps in November's final to win the first MLS Cup in Inter Miami's history.