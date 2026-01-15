'I offered Lionel Messi €1.4bn' - The jaw-dropping proposal rejected by Argentinian superstar

By Axel Clody | 15 Jan 2026 07:58 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 08:46

Former Al-Ittihad president Anmar Al Haili has revealed that Lionel Messi turned down a billion-euro proposal to play for the Saudi club in 2023, when he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain. According to the official, the approach was direct and included offering the Argentine superstar a genuine "blank cheque".

"I offered Messi €1.4bn (£1.23bn), and he rejected such a high offer for the sake of his family, despite having convinced them."

According to Al Haili, the attempt happened immediately after Messi's contract with PSG expired. Even faced with the rejection, the former chairman stated that the club maintained their interest in the player and did not rule out a future approach.

Lionel Messi turned down a billion-euro proposal from Al-Ittihad

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

"Yes, I contacted him before, when his contract with PSG ended. He did not hesitate to refuse, because family is more important than money. I respect him, and Al-Ittihad will always welcome him back, he can come whenever he wants."

Currently, Al-Ittihad boast a squad packed with international stars, the result of Saudi football's heavy investment in recent years. Among the main names are striker Karim Benzema, former Real Madrid man and Ballon d'Or winner, midfielder N'Golo Kante, World Cup winner with France, as well as Brazilian Fabinho, formerly of Liverpool.

After ending his brief spell at PSG, Messi opted for a different path to Saudi football and accepted the project presented by Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) in June 2023.

At that time, the Argentine was attracted by the sporting and lifestyle proposal in the United States, in a deal that, according to information released at the time, included an annual salary of between €50m and €60m (£44m-£53m), as well as a share in the profits of MLS's two main commercial partners — such as Apple and Adidas — and opportunities linked to the Miami property market.

Will Messi leave Inter Miami?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Currently 38 years old, Messi is under contract with the Florida club until the 2028 season. The deal was renewed in October 2025, reinforcing the player's commitment to the team's long-term project and ruling out, at least for now, any speculation about an imminent departure.

At the time of the renewal, the Argentine star made a point of highlighting his satisfaction at staying. For Messi, continuing at Inter Miami represents more than football: it is the consolidation of a plan that united sporting ambition and personal fulfilment.

"It makes me very happy to continue here and carry on with this project which, as well as being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I have been very happy, I am truly delighted to continue here," Messi said in an interview with the club's official website.

This article was originally published on Trivela.