Lionel Messi receives transfer boost as Inter Miami confirm return of 20-goal MLS Cup hero

By Ben Sully | 19 Jan 2026 18:13 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 19:07

Inter Miami have confirmed the permanent signing of attacker Tadeo Allende from La Liga side Celta Vigo.

The 26-year-old spent the 2025 campaign on loan with the Herons, scoring 20 goals in 37 appearances in the MLS regular season and playoffs.

Allende saved his best form for Inter Miami's triumphant playoff campaign, netting nine goals in six matches during the postseason, including a hat-trick in the 5-1 success over New York City in the semi-finals.

The Argentine went on to score Inter Miami's third goal in the 3-1 success over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final in December.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Allende completes permanent Inter Miami transfer

After playing a key role in Inter Miami's first-ever MLS Cup win, Allende has now converted his loan switch into a permanent transfer.

As per Inter Miami's website, Allende has put pen to paper on a deal that runs through June 2030, with an option to extend by a further year.

Allende secures an international spot in the roster and will now reunite with Lionel Messi and the rest of the Inter Miami squad ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The permanent transfer means he leaves Celta Vigo after scoring three goals in 13 competitive matches.

Who else has joined Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 season?

Allende continues Inter Miami's busy winter, which has included the arrival of Sergio Reguilon as Jordi Alba's successor.

Earlier this month, the MLS champions signed midfielder David Ayala from the Portland Timbers for $2m (£1.5m).

The Herons have also recruited goalkeeper Dayne St Clair, full-back Facundo Mura and central defender Micael.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo De Paul has completed a permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid after he spent the second half of last season on loan with Javier Mascherano's side.