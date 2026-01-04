How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 04 Jan 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 00:09

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will head to Saudi Arabia for Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash.

The Blaugrana are competing in the mini-tournament as the reigning league and cup winners, while Ernesto Valverde's charges are involved as a result of last season's fourth-place finish in La Liga.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao kick off?

The game will get underway at 10pm local time on Wednesday, which will make it a 7pm kick-off for UK viewers.

Where is Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao being played?

The match will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, which can hold up to 62,345 supporters.

Barcelona will have fond memories of their last outing at this stadium in January 2025, when they cruised to a 5-2 victory over Clasico rivals to win the Spanish Super Cup.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Alternatively, the game will be available to watch on the Discovery+ website and app, which is available on a number of devices, including phones, tablets, computers and TVs.

Highlights

Highlights should be available on the Discovery+ platform and the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel. There may also be highlights on the Real Federacion Espanola Futbol YouTube page.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao?

Barcelona are the record winners of the Spanish Super Cup with 15 titles to their name, including triumphs in two of the last three seasons.

Hansi Flick's side left it late to record a 2-0 victory in Saturday's La Liga clash against local rivals Espanyol, ensuring they will head to Saudi Arabia on the back of eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

Another win on Wednesday would set up a meeting against Atletico Madrid or arch-rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, Athletic are not in the best of form after winning just one of their last five competitive matches, with their only success in that period coming in extra-time of their Copa del Rey clash against third-tier Ourense.

Los Leones may be the least fancied of the four teams in the Spanish Super Cup, but the three-time winners have previously enjoyed success in this format in 2021 when they outlasted Barcelona in the final to secure a 3-2 extra-time victory.