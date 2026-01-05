Liverpool transfer news: Blow for Arne Slot as reports linking centre-back with January move 'wide of the mark'

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jan 2026 00:39

Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez was included in their squad for a training camp ahead of their return to action following a winter break despite reported interest from Liverpool.

The Reds were forced to settle for a second consecutive stalemate on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with Fulham at Craven Cottage because of a stoppage-time equaliser from Harrison Reed.

Liverpool's defensive performance in London was poor, and their backline has been criticised all season, so it is no surprise that the club have been linked with a host of defenders this January.

The need for another centre-back is also urgent because the Reds only have three available options in defence, and relying on the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez could be risky.

Reports had suggested that the a deal for Club Brugge centre-back Ordonez was imminent, but the Ecuadorian has been involved in the Belgian club's training camp, and the Liverpool Echo claim that those initial links were wide of the mark in the first place.

How can Liverpool improve at the back?

Now that set-piece coach Aaron Briggs has been dismissed, looking for a specialist to take over dead-ball responsibility will be key, especially as the Reds have conceded from 12 set pieces already in the league this term.

However, there are also several other issues in the side, particularly when the team team try to compete for second balls.

Arne Slot has attempted to fit more midfielders into the XI, but it has only somewhat alleviated the problems in the middle.

There is an argument that signing a physically robust midfielder in the January transfer window would limit the amount of work that the defence has to do, though it could be difficult to convince the likes of Nottingham Forest to sell Elliot Anderson.

Do Liverpool need to sign a forward after Hugo Ekitike injury?

Striker Hugo Ekitike was unavailable against Fulham on Sunday, though Slot confirmed in the aftermath of the match that he was not involved as a precaution, and he is expected to be fit for Thursday's clash against Arsenal.

However, the forward's absence has revealed the threadbare nature of Liverpool's frontline, with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa the only senior forward options named in the squad against Fulham.

Mohamed Salah is still with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Alexander Isak is out due to a long-term injury.

A centre-back is needed to avoid a potential crisis, but if the Reds have any ambition of going far in either the FA Cup or the Champions League, then they would benefit from bringing in an attacker as well.